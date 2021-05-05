Covid 19 symptoms: What is fatigue and weakness and how is it related to Coronavirus?

Are you feeling exhausted throughout the day? It could be the early symptoms of Covid-19.

The Covid 19 cases in India are rising at an alarming rate. While a lot of people are testing positive for the virus, others are starting to experience mild symptoms. Most Covid symptoms give you a flu-like feeling but with the second wave, a lot of new symptoms are being seen.

Most experts are saying that the second wave is different from the first one and so are the symptoms. In the early stages of Covid, you’ll barely notice any symptoms in relation to a dry cough, fever or even loss of smell. It all usually starts with weakness and fatigue. While most of us consider weakness and fatigue as a side-effect of over-working or a difficult day, one should not take it lightly. There’s a chance that it could be because of a drop in the platelet count.

- These are the early stages of contracting the virus and it means you should separate yourself from the rest of the people. Isolate yourself immediately and minimise your contact with other people.

- Consult your physician as soon as possible and explain your symptoms.

- Feeling exhausted and tired can slowly convert into a fever or sore throat, so it’s best to start the medications early.

- Getting tested is of utmost importance. It will rule out whether or not you have contracted the virus. If you test positive, make sure you are taking good care of yourself and resting well. Consume medicines prescribed by your physician and eat a nutritious diet throughout the day.

- Keep monitoring your symptoms throughout the day and contact your doctor if the situation worsens.

It’s best to detect the virus at an early stage and start your medications accordingly. A lot of the times even the tests don’t show a positive report in the early stages. But it’s best to isolate and start taking care of your health. There’s a chance that it just could be a usual weakness but always remember, precaution is better than cure. It’s best to stop the virus in the early stages than waiting for it to worsen.

