COVID 19: THESE are the BEST ways to boost and build immunity

Want to build immunity to protect yourself from COVID-19? Then follow these measures as shared by the Ministry of AYUSH to increase immunity and also have a look at some vitamins that are great for boosting immunity.

Building immunity now is more important than ever. With the COVID-19 virus taking a toll on the physical as well as mental health of people, building and boosting immunity is an effective way to protect yourself and to keep yourself healthy and nourished. Maintaining strong immunity will help in preventing infection.

The Ministry of AYUSH shared some measures to protect from the COVID-19 infection which help to increase immunity. These remedies are considered to be effective in Ayurveda. Read on to know some of the ways to build and boost your immunity.

1. The Ministry of AYUSH suggests eating home-made food. The food should include spices like cumin, coriander and turmeric. One should also include dry ginger and garlic in the food and eat amla to build immunity.

2. To boost immunity, take 20 grams of Chyawanprash twice a day on an empty stomach with lukewarm water. To build immunity one should also drink turmeric milk which is made by mixing ½ a tsp turmeric powder with 150 ml warm milk.

3. Drinking herbal tea or decoction made of basil, cinnamon, dry ginger and black pepper in 150 ml of water, is also effective in building immunity. You can also add jaggery, raisins and cardamom to it.

4. Steam therapy with plain water or mint or celery water is also a good way to build immunity and is effective in providing relief from dry phlegm.

5. You can do oil pulling therapy once or twice a day. Take 1 tsp of coconut or sesame oil in the mouth and swirl it around for 2-3 minutes and then spit. Rinse with warm water. To build immunity, you can also put coconut oil, sesame oil, or cow ghee in your nose in the morning and evening.

Apart from these measures, mentioned below are some vitamins that are great for building immunity and keeping you healthy.

Vitamin B6

This vitamin is vital to supporting biochemical reactions in the immune system. Foods like chicken and cold-water fish such as salmon and tuna, green vegetables and chickpeas are rich in this vitamin.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that helps the body to effectively combat infection. Foods rich in vitamin E include nuts, seeds and spinach.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is great for boosting immunity. Foods such as oranges, grapefruits, tangerines, strawberries, bell peppers, spinach, kale and broccoli are rich in this vitamin.

