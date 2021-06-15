COVID 19: Tips to handle pre vaccination nervousness

Getting nervous and anxious due to your vaccine appointment? Then follow these tips to calm those nerves.

COVID-19 virus has made us all perpetual hypochondriacs! We no longer shake hands or touch our face before sanitising our hands. The pandemic has sure changed our habits and has made us more health-conscious and aware. While things are beginning to get under control now, it is still not safe to venture out without a mask.

The vaccine for the COVID-19 virus has sure come as a ray of hope in these testing times. It is the only way to combat the virus and thus, it is essential for everyone to get vaccinated. When going for vaccination, there can be a bit of nervousness and fear of the unknown. So we are here to help you combat the vaccine anxiety! Here are some ways by which you can soothe those pre-vaccination nerves.

Stay informed

You are probably feeling anxious because of the “fear of the unknown”. So to help calm those nerves, research about the vaccine that you are going for, as much as you can to stay informed and aware.

Be mentally prepared

While doing your research, you may also find the list of symptoms that you may experience after getting vaccinated. Mentally prepare yourself to feel slightly under the weather and slight soreness in the arm.

Address the anxiety

Don’t dismiss your vaccine anxiety as something frivolous. Address and acknowledge the feelings and try to find the reason for your nervousness. Handle the anxiety in a productive way and motivate yourself before going for the vaccination.

Let it out

It is always better to discuss things that are making you anxious instead of suppressing them. Discuss your fear related to the vaccination with a loved one to not feel alone and helpless. The person can help you in combatting the nervousness and can give you mental support.

