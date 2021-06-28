COVID 19: Tips to take care of yourself during self isolation

Are you self-isolating as a precaution? Then here are some tips to help you cope physically and mentally with this tough period.

COVID-19 virus has not only posed a threat to our physical health but also our mental health. It has made us confused, anxious, and lonely. Since the pandemic is still pretty much there, it becomes essential for people to isolate themselves for at least 14 days if they have the slightest of symptoms, just as a precaution.

When in isolation, it is totally normal to feel overwhelmed and scared, as you don’t know what lies ahead of you. Moreover, if you have the slightest of symptoms, you may also have trouble taking care of yourself all alone. So here are some tips for you to take care of yourself while self-isolating.

1. Make sure to keep a check on your health. Eat a well-balanced meal, drink plenty of fluids and take adequate rest. Drink hot fluids if you have a sore throat and practice good hand hygiene.

2. Have a routine. Resist the urge to simply lie around and not do anything. Be productive and efficient but also be sure to not exert yourself too much. Create a balance between doing chores and taking plenty of time to relax.

3. It is natural to feel overwhelmed and anxious during this period. You can try meditation or practice mindfulness to keep the negative thoughts at bay and to improve your mental health and cope with issues such as stress and anxiety.

4. Isolation doesn’t mean that you cut yourself off from everyone. Make the effort to stay connected with your friends and family members. Connect with them through video calls and play games with them virtually to not feel alone.

Also Read: Pandemic Productivity: A step by step guide to creating latte art

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×