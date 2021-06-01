Covid Tips: This is what Covid patients should eat and avoid while recovering

A wellness advocate and nutrition coach, Ekansha Wahi reveals what diet should covid patients follow and meals to be added in our daily routine for a speedy recovery post covid. Find out more.

As we all know that we are struck with the second wave of the covid pandemic and this time it is back with more case and deadly mutations. While you are still recovering from the aftermath and undergoing the recovery process, we got a chance to speak with wellness advocate and nutrition coach, Ekansha Wahi on the importance of proper diet and nutrition during the recovery phase of covid19, here is what she has to say:

What should COVID patients eat and what should they avoid while recovering?

Patients recovering from Covid need to refrain from sugars and simple carbohydrates (which break down as sugar in our body).

A homemade, nutrient-dense diet is necessary for those recovering from covid. This means getting building blocks from proteins and constant energy from clean complexed carbs and good fats. The body needs to get small meals throughout the day so the digestion process remains easy. The diet needs to support our immune system to help during recovery.

Breakfast

Breakfast should be nutrient-dense and wholesome. Overnight soaked oats, warm chia pudding, warm homemade porridge or 1 full egg, spinach, and half an avocado are all great breakfast options to give an instant boost of energy.

Lunch

Few nutrient-dense options for lunch are Chicken soup or lentil soup with dark green veggies to keep yourself hydrated and speed up the recovery rate. You can also have turmeric, ginger garlic-infused Laksa in coconut milk or poha with lots of veggies or chila made with a lot of veggies and yogurt.

Filler

You can have a small bowl of berries, nuts and seeds with a few dates or avocado and cucumber salad with lemon and salt, or have fruits that are high in natural vitamin c content such as like sweet lime, orange, grapefruit, kiwi, mango, papaya.

You can also add celery or bitter gourd smoothies to your diet. Bitter gourd, celery, half a green apple, or 7-8 blueberries with ginger lemon turmeric black pepper should be blended. This can be consumed on every alternate day.

Dinner

For dinner, have some grilled steamed vegetables such as broccoli or bell peppers along with salmon, or an ayurvedic khichadi, or bone broth soup Or a plate of grilled sweet potato with veggies and grilled chicken.

Increase your Water Intake

Water aids in transporting nutrients and compounds in the blood and regulates your body temperature. Also aids in releasing and flushing out the toxins that have been created in the body due to the virus and the medication.

Few tips for the patients who are self isolated at home:

Check your vitals every couple of hours and stay in constant touch with your doctor.

Practice breathing exercises every few hours and meditate regularly to calm the mind as covid is a mental health battle as well.

Increase your water intake and drink fluids such as Kadha, herbal and calming teas.

Take regular face steams with a drop of eucalyptus or tea tree oil.

Rest well and sleep a minimum of 8 hours a day.

About the Author- Eshanka Wahi, Dubai and Delhi based Wellness Advocate & Nutrition Coach

Also Read: 7 Health benefits of consuming tea regularly REVEALED by an expert

Share your comment ×