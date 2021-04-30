Covishield vs Covaxin: Know the similarities, differences, pricing, and side effects of the two

The two Covid-19 vaccines that are currently available to the public are Covaxin and Covishield. Read on to know more about the two vaccines and their side effects, dosage, etc.

Covid-19 has sure taken a toll on our mental as well physical health. The second wave of the pandemic is in full swing and the third phase of vaccination is starting from May 1, wherein everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible for vaccination. The country is under a crisis and the numbers don’t seem to be reducing.



There are two vaccines currently available to the public, namely Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute- Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine. Both these vaccines are homegrown vaccines. Covaxin is fully made, developed, and produced in India, while Covishield is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. Below are some similarities and differences between the two for you to make an informed choice.



1. Covaxin is a traditionally made vaccine that uses an inactive viral strain. While Covishield is a viral vector vaccine that uses an adenovirus to deliver spike proteins and mount an immune response to the virus. It is manufactured and marketed by the Serum Institute of India.



2. The second dose of Covaxin needs to be given after 4-6 weeks while the second dose of Covshield can be given 6-8 weeks after the first dose. Both these vaccines can be stored at a temperature of 2-8°C.



3. Covaxin, as per interim results and clinical studies carry over 78 percent efficacy. A shred of clinical evidence also suggests that it can reduce severity and mortality risk by 100 percent. On the other hand, Covishield has an efficacy rate of 70 percent, which could be further scaled up to 90 percent if the dosing is given half a dose, followed by a full dose a month later.



4. The side effects of vaccines include pain at the injection site, chills nausea, abdominal pain, fever, dizziness and headache. It has been reported that some people developed blood clots after the usage of Covishield. Covaxin complications have not been recorded yet. Early guidelines, however, did mention that it is less safe for pregnant women, people using blood thinners or the ones with comorbidities.



5. Covaxin, for state governments, is marketed at ₹400, while for private hospitals and facilities, it is priced at ₹1200. Serum Institute of India has marked Covishield is sold at ₹300 for the government, while it is sold for ₹600 to private facilities.

However, this may not be the final rate vaccine beneficiaries need to pay and the prices are subject to change depending on the state or facility.

