Cow Milk vs Soy Milk: Which one is the healthier option? Find Out

Cow milk is an animal-based drink and soy milk is plant-based. Both are good for our health, but vegans generally avoid cow milk. But both of them have their own cons as well. So, find out which one is healthier for us?

Cow milk is a great source of important nutrients and it is used to produce several other dairy products like ghee, butter, cheese, paneer, etc. But since it is sourced from an animal, vegans avoid the consumption of normal milk. So, they generally opt for soy milk. Soya milk or soy milk is made by soaking and grinding soybeans. Then the mixture is boiled and filtered to get the drink. Both of the drinks are packed with important nutrition and are good for health. But which one is healthier for us?

Well, cow milk is widely consumed by people all around the world. Its dairy products also have a massive sale. But some people have lactose intolerance and they cannot consume milk or any other dairy products. So, for them, soy milk may be good. So, let's find out the health benefits of cow milk and soy milk and decide which one is better for you.

Cow Milk vs Soya Milk: Which one is better for our health?

Pros of Cow Milk

It is packed with essential nutrients.

It is a rich source of protein.

Milk is packed with calcium. So, it’s good to strengthen bones.

Consuming milk can reduce the risk of obesity thus aiding in weight loss and management.

Milk is a great option to add in different foods like smoothies, oatmeals, etc. Smoothies are a nutritious snack and oatmeal is a healthy breakfast. So, the level of nutrition gets doubled up.

Cons of cow milk

It is high in calories and fat.

Some people cannot digest it because of lactose, a type of sugar found in milk.

Pros of Soy Milk

Soy milk is rich in fibre which is good to regular cholesterol levels.

It also aids in weight loss.

For regulating the cholesterol levels, it reduces the risk of chronic heart diseases.

Soy milk can cure many skin diseases like hyperpigmentation. It is also good for aged people as it comes with anti-ageing properties.

Soya is rich in protein, so the milk is good for hair.

The calcium rich soy milk is also beneficial for bone health.

It provides you with faster recovery after a workout.

The milk contains Vitamin B6 and Vitamin B complex that help to improve our mood. The magnesium in it helps to release the serotonin hormone which keeps depression at bay.

Cons of Soy Milk

Soy milk has an allergen which sometimes causes allergic reactions among children and adults.

Result

Both are healthy for us. But keep a check on your intolerance for lactose or allergic reactions. If you experience any of the two, then consult your doctor.

