Curcumin VS Turmeric: Check out the difference and usage of them

Turmeric is one of the most widely used spices in the world. Read below to find out how turmeric and its compound curcumin are different from each other.

Indian spices are known for their benefits throughout the world. People across the globe use some Indian spices as a home remedy. And one such spice that's used widely not only to add flavour to our dishes but also as an antiseptic is turmeric. Turmeric is now being touted as a powerful superfood that can help in fighting several ailments. It helps with digestion, relieves arthritis pain, treats burns and boosts immunity.

Turmeric is powerful and effective because of the presence of a compound called curcumin. However, in spite of being a part of turmeric, both curcumin and turmeric are different from each other.

Read below to find out the major difference between curcumin and turmeric.

Difference between curcumin and turmeric:

When it comes to curcumin, it's a natural chemical compound, which is found in the spice turmeric. Turmeric, on the other end, is the root of a plant, which is scientifically known as Curcuma Longa and that's where curcumin gets its name from.

Turmeric in its raw form, is used in South Asian countries, whereas in India, the powdered turmeric is more popular.

Just like other veggies, turmeric is a great source of curcumin. Turmeric root contains about 2 to 5 percent of curcumin. Curcumin belongs to a chemical family known as curcuminoid and has a bright yellow colour.

Curcumin works on multiple functions, and processes at the same time which is why it has been touted to cure everything from pain and inflammation to fight tumours and promoting brain health.

Usage: When it comes to using turmeric, it should be combined with fat to obtain all its nutrients. When consumed with healthy fats like ghee or coconut oil, the curcumin present in turmeric can be easily absorbed in the digestive tract and into the bloodstream. When you consume turmeric milk make sure to add a pinch of pepper in it, this is because when used alone, curcumin cannot be utilized effectively in the human body because of its poor bioavailability.

Curcumin is often extracted from turmeric and sold as a supplement. But we will advise you to consult your doctor before deciding to consume these.

Credits :NDTV FOOD

Read More