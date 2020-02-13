Custard Apple Health Benefits: Here's how this fruit can lower the risk of cancer

Custard apple is packed with antioxidant properties that protect us from the free radical damage. Free radicals increase oxidative stress in our body leading to several chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, etc. Cherimoya contains kaurenoic acid, flavonoids, carotenoids and vitamin C that can combat the free radical damage in our body protecting us from these chronic diseases.

Lifts up the mood

This fruit comes with vitamin B6 which plays a major role in the creation of neurotransmitters, including serotonin and dopamine. These control our mood. If our body lacks the adequate level of vitamin B then this can cause mood disorders. So, custard apple keeps the level of vitamin B in check to combat mood disorders.

Good for vision

This fruit is packed with carotenoid antioxidant lutein that keeps our vision healthy killing the free radicals. Even studies also found a connection between a good amount of lutein intake and a healthy vision. Lutein also protects our eyes from cataracts.

Regulates high blood pressure

Custard apple is rich in potassium and magnesium that can regulate high blood pressure. High blood pressure can cause heart diseases and stroke. And potassium and magnesium both work on the dilation of blood vessels which lowers the blood pressure level.

Lowers the risk of cancer

Cherimoya can fight with cancer as well. The flavonoid compounds of the fruits have catechin, epicatechin and epigallocatechin which prevent the growth of cancerous cells. Also, the regular consumption of this fruit can lower the risk of stomach and colon cancers.

Reduces inflammation

Severe inflammation causes heart diseases, cancer, etc. Custard apple has anti-inflammatory compounds that have kaurenoic acid. This acid comes with powerful anti-inflammatory effects that can lower the inflammatory protein levels.

Boosts immune power

Cherimoya is highly rich in vitamin C that can effectively boost the immunity level in our body to protect us from disease and infections. It can also reduce the duration of the common cold.