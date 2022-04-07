Is cutting out refined sugar totally from your diet a good idea?

Most people’s sugar intake is more than necessary, so reducing added sugar consumptions are a good idea for many peoples. Some people wish to take further steps and cut down sugar intake from their diet. The no refined sugar diet has very popular among people who continue to look for effective ways to live a healthy life or for losing weight. For all the health benefits of no sugar in the diet, however, there are some things to be considered. So in this article, we explain some tips to reduce consumption of sugar intake and some of the risks are also there to be aware of.

If you’re wondering why should we cut out refined sugar, Dr. Rohini Patil a nutritionist affirms that most people eat so much sugar than the recommendation. Excess consumption of sugar has links to many harmful medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, dental plaque and cavities and metabolic syndrome. Reducing the sugar intake from your diet can help a person to reduce their risk of medical conditions. Replacement of high sugar foods with healthy foods options can help a person to get all the essentials minerals and vitamins without adding any calories and it may also help them lose more pounds needed.

Avoid simple carbohydrates- In no sugar, the diet recommends to people avoid simple carbohydrates such as white refined flour, white pasta, refined sugar like candy, table sugar, syrups, soft drinks. The body easily breaks down the carbohydrates in these foods converted into sugar, and this process causes an increase in blood sugar levels. Most people can usually replace simple carbohydrates with whole grains options.

Go slowly in this process- the most important thing to remember when changing any diet is to do gradual changes in diet. Going from a diet full of sugar to one without sugar this process should be slow. People can easily avoid foods such as cakes and brownies. Cutting down candy and sugary juices is also an excellent start. You can also reduce the amount of sugar intake from tea and coffee.

Here are some things that can happen when you cut out refined sugar from your diet-

You will lose weight- When you are eating the same food without adding any sugar in them means your calorie intake is reduced. Increasing insulin levels do not just add extra weight to your stomach they put extra fat cells all over the body into calorie storage. Replacing refined sugar in your diet with healthy fats helps to keep your insulin stable and some very few calories stored as fat. Hunger decreases metabolism speeding up and you can lose extra pounds with less struggle.

Help to reduce abdominal fat- Everybody knows that daily consuming sugary drinks habit can add on your pounds, especially in the abdomen area. Sugary foods increase your blood sugar. Time fat accumulates around your abdomen also known as visceral fat, these fat cells deep in the tummy are dangerous because they generate adipose hormones chemical troublemakers that travel to body organs and blood vessels, where they lead to inflammation and that can come with some medical conditions. So when you cut down desserts and other sugary foods you will start reducing tummy fat and other medical conditions that come with it.

Reduces risk of diabetes- If you are having very less sweets helps you to keep off excess weight, but eating less refined sugar also reduces the risk of the disease in another way, a diet with lots of very fast-digesting carbohydrates like sugar requires the pancreas to release insulin, meal after meal day after day. That excessive demand may over insulin produces cells causing them malnutrition eventually leading to diabetes.

Better nutrition- If you are weight is healthy cutting out added sugar can better nutrition, especially if you make a point to replace these high dense calories with whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains and fish. These foods have more nutrients your body needs to repair to protect itself. Because they have more fibers that help the body absorbs sugar slowly and your blood glucose levels will remain stable.

When you buy packaged and readymade food read nutrition labels. If you understand how much sugar is in that product and how much you can eat in a limited quantity. Drink water instead of sugary juices. The added sugar in these drinks is even worse than many solid foods sources in terms of nutrition and hunger satisfaction.

