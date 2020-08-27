Cyclical keto diet:Everything you need to know about this variation of the ketogenic diet

Cyclical keto diet: Have you heard of this variation of the Ketogenic diet? Read on to know about everything about it.

On your pursuit to lose weight, you must have come across a gazillion diets while trawling the internet. It is nearly impossible to keep track of each one of them, but the keto diet is one diet that has been part of fitness world for a long time. While the standard ketogenic diet is one of the most popular diets to follow, it has some variations for people who find it too inflexible to follow.

Cyclical keto diet is one such diet that involves rotating between a strict high-fat, low-carb ketogenic meal plan and higher carb intake. If you find the standard keto diet too restrictive, you can inculcate this diet in your lifestyle. It is easier to follow and doesn’t limit you as much as a standard ketogenic diet.

Here’s what you need to know about cyclical ketogenic diet.

What is cyclical ketogenic diet?

A ketogenic diet is a low carb diet, where you have to limit your carb consumption to 50 grams per day. The drastic reduction in carb forces your body to use its natural energy, in a process known as ketosis. While it may have a positive impact on some people, it may cause troubles such as constipation, keto fever in others.

Cyclic ketogenic diet is a variation of keto diet, which simply means that you are going in and out of the standard keto diet. It involves following the standard diet for 5-6 days per week, followed by 1-2 days of higher carb consumption diet. On these days, also known ‘refeeding days,’ you can increase your carb intake.

The purpose of this diet is to use anabolic hormones like insulin to gain muscle strength and restock glycogen, but research on its benefits and drawbacks is still going on. However, it is belived that it allows you to lose weight without making you starve for carbohydrates. It also helps gain muscle mass while still receiving all the benefits of the ketosis on the other 5 days.

Foods you can include in your diet:

- Eggs

- Avocados

- Fatty meats

- Coconut oil

- Full-fat dairy products

- Low-carb nuts and seeds

- Nut butter

- Sweet potatoes

- Quinoa

- Quinoa rice

- Beans and lentils

- Whole wheat or brown bread

- Yams

- Oats

Benefits

1- Eating carbs periodically may improve the performance of athletes to a certain level.

2- Since it includes a cyclic carb intake, it may reduce the symptoms of keto flu – a side effect of the ketogenic diet.

3- While it is possible to eat fibre when following a keto diet, it becomes easier with a cyclical keto diet. People often complain of constipation when following the standard version of the diet. The refeeding days will provide you with enough fibre to avoid complication.

4- Cyclical ketogenic diet promotes lean muscle growth with adequate carb cycles without adding to your weight.

5- Some people find keto diet highly restrictive as it aims at cutting back on carbs. With the cyclic ketogenic diet, you get to add clean carbs such as sweet potatoes, squash, and white rice once a week to satisfy the cravings. Plus, it will help your body function properly.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

