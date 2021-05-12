Dancer Shivali Bhammer opines on how Indian Classical Dance can be beneficial for physical fitness

Dance is not just a way of expressing your emotions, but it is also considered a great physical activity. So, Dancer Shivali Bhammer talks about how Indian Classical Dance can be beneficial for our physical fitness.

Dance is complete freedom and a joy that most if not all humans share. Whilst one may not be passionate about it or “good” at it, it is a mode of self-expression that is universally expressed. Although yoga seeks stillness in a posture, dance is in some ways the antithesis. It seeks stillness of mind through complete wild abandonment. When we dance, we bring wellness into our life on mental, physical and spiritual level. Its most obvious benediction is in the physical sense, those abs and sculpted legs are easily attainable. So, dancer Shivali Bhammer talks about how Indian Classical Dance forms can be a great physical activity to stay fit and healthy.

Impacts of Indian Classical Dance on our physical fitness

Classical dance is not for the faint-hearted. In Kathak, you have to be able to speak rhythmically and count bols (beat) in set taals (series of beats) and ensure it is accurate mathematically. You also have to be able to write it, which is called Taal lipi. The combination of tatkar (footwork), mudras (hand gestures), abhinaya (emotive expression) and chakars (spins) means there are no short cuts offered here. However, what it will give your body and mind is focus and single-pointedness. When you walk into a room just from your posture alone, it will be known that you are a dancer. It will tire and exhaust your body, and in that process your body and mind will be carved, cut and refined.

Importance of dance on body

Dancing uses every muscle group in the body in a spontaneous manner or in complex rhythmic patterns, allowing for an element of surprise, which means the physical body is continuously being tested. It also exhausts the body in a contrasting way to that of conventional exercise. Although you roughly know what a routine of weights or a run will make you feel, dancing is far more layered. It takes into account the nitty-gritty tendons and muscles that make up your body and weaves them into movement. Thus, although you become stronger, you will never be fully acclimatized. The unexpected change and innovation in dance are what inspire your body to stay youthful and alert.

Impact of dance on mental health

The mental gratification is multi-fold. According to medical experts, it releases a higher amount of endorphins than any other form of movement, simultaneously it also reduces cortisol levels (the stress hormone). The spontaneity of dance releases dopamine, oxytocin, and serotonin, i.e. all that we crave on a daily basis. According to a study, white matter declines amongst ageing adults and the integrity of white matter continues to be compromised in those who walk and stretch. However, it improves in those who are engaged in dancing regularly. In short, dancing makes us happier, stress-free individuals.

