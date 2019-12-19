Dandelion Tea: Check out the health benefits of this tea

Dandelion tea comes with numerous benefits. It can cure most of the health problems as it comprises of many vitamins and minerals.

Generally, we can hear about green tea and black tea, but have you ever heard about Dandelion tea and its health benefits? Dandelion tea is rich in vitamins A, C, and D along with zinc, iron and magnesium. It has been used in herbal medicine since ages for its numerous health beneficial factors. The roots and leaves of the Dandelion plant are dried to use them for tea. People can have either one of them in the form of tea or an infusion of both. Dandelion plant from the daisy family helps to improve several health issues, which include digestion, detoxification, diabetes, Urinary Tract Infection, among others. Regular consumption of tea can lower the risk of these health issues. Even nutritionists also agree with the fact that Dandelion tea can cure numerous health problems.

Here are the health benefits of Dandelion tea, which you should know before you opt for any other tea:

1. Helps in indigestion

Dandelion tea has many positive effects on our digestive system. It can soothe the digestive ailments while improving appetite. According to doctors, it also controls the proper flow of bile in our digestive system. Along with that, it helps with the absorption of minerals and also soothes the stomach lining.

2. Detoxification of liver

The vitamins and nutrients in dandelions help to cleanse and maintain the proper functioning of our liver. If the liver functions properly, then it can produce bile, which helps the enzymes to break down fats into fatty acids.

3. Works as a diuretic

Dandelion tea allows our liver to remove all the toxins from it. As it acts as a diuretic, it also helps the body to eliminate the excess fluid to relieve bloating.

4. Antioxidant properties

The tea comes with antioxidants properties, which prevents the cells from certain types of damage. The properties help the body to fight with free radicals, which are dangerous for the body's tissues.

5. Treats UTI

Doctors say that Dandelion tea can prevent urinary tract infections, bladder disorders, kidney problems and cysts on reproductive organs. So, regular consumption of this tea can save you from UTI.

Credits :ndtvfood

Read More