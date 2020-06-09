Dandruff VS Dry Scalp: What’s the difference between the two hair conditions?

Dandruff and dry scalp have the same symptoms, but they are different conditions. Read on to know about the difference between the two.

Do you hate your flaky scalp? We know it is the absolute worst. But is it dandruff or is it a dry scalp? Whenever we see flakes on our scalp, we assume that it is dandruff when it’s not. You’d be surprised how often dry scalp is misdiagnosed as dandruff. This happens majorly because the difference between the two conditions is not super obvious.

Dandruff and dry scalp have the same symptoms, like itchy scalp and falling flakes, however, they are different hair conditions. Dandruff is often a result of a fungal or other scalp infection. Dry scalp, on the other hand, occurs when the scalp does not produce enough moisture.

The difference between dry scalp and dandruff:

Causes of a Dry Scalp

You get dry scalp when you have little moisture in the skin. It may cause itching, irritation and flaking. It can make the hair look dry and lifeless due to lack of moisture in them. Cold, dry air, contact dermatitis, eczema, damage due to styling products and age are some of the common causes of dry scalp.

Causes of Dandruff

Like the rest of the skin, the scalp also sheds dead skin cells. When this process speeds up, it leads to dandruff. The rate at which the scalp shed dead skin cells determines how worse your dandruff will be. There is no particular cause of dandruff, but there are some potential cases including fungal infections, oils secretion of the scalp and sensitivity to substances.

Symptoms

Both conditions can make the scalp itchy and irritated. However, the flakes associated with dry scalp are smaller and whiter. Dandruff flakes, in contrast, are larger, yellow-tinged and oily.

Less frequent shampooing can alleviate the symptoms of dry scalp; however, dandruff is unlikely to get better if left untreated for too long.

The difference

It is difficult to tell the difference between the two with a naked eye. Flakes are more likely to be dandruff if the scalp feels oily or itchy even when the scalp is not dry, or the hair looks greasy without oiling.

Both conditions can easily be managed with the right over-the-counter shampoo or with home remedies. In case, you have already tried it but the condition is getting worse, or the skin on your scalp looks red or swollen, then you should consult a doctor to get it treated.

