Dates and Diabetes: Can diabetics consume this fruit?

Dates and Diabetes: There is common belief that diabetics should not eat dates aka khajoor. Is that true? Read on to find out.

Dates are one of the commonly found fruits and many of us love to devour them. If you like eating dates then it is a win-win situation as they are a powerhouse of several nutrients such as protein, fibre, fat, calcium, iron, vitamin C, selenium, copper, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin A among others. However, many diabetics do not eat this sweet and fleshy fruit which comes from palm tree as people think that they are high in calories and sugar and it can raise blood sugar levels.

The major reason why diabetics avoid high-sugar and high-calorie foods as they instantly shoot up their blood sugar levels and insulin, a hormone that regulates the blood sugar level is produced poorly by diabetics. However, contrary to all the beliefs, dates are actually beneficial for glycemic and lipid control in diabetic patients. Yes, you read it right! When eaten in moderation, dates proffer several health benefits, especially to diabetics. Read on to know more:

Dates have a low glycemic index

For the unversed, the glycemic index (GI) is a way of measuring the effect of carbs on our blood sugar levels. So, foods that have high GI will quickly spike blood sugar. So, diabetics should only include low GI foods in daily diet. Despite its sweetness, dates are actually low GI food and safe for diabetics. Thanks to its low glycemic index and other nutrients such as antioxidants and fibre, dates can actually be beneficial for diabetics.

Especially the selenium content of dates is beneficial for diabetics as nutrients help to protect the body from oxidative stress which leads to diabetic complications and other health issues.

Several studies back the same

As per a study, which was published in the International Journal of Clinical and Experimental Medicine, dates which are known as khajoor commonly actually can aid in regulating blood sugar. As per another study which was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, 10 participants of the research, who had 100 g of dates per day showed no increase in their blood sugar or triglycerides levels after 4 weeks. However, as mentioned above, one should cautious of the portion sizes.

How many dates you can have?

2-3 dates per day are fine as long as if you are maintaining healthy eating habits. Ideally, one should eat them along with any protein-rich food items such as nuts and yogurt among others so that carbs are digested more slowly.

Note: Please consult your physician before making any changes in your diet.

