Dead Butt Syndrome aka Gluteal Amnesia: What are the signs and how to avoid it?

Dead Butt Syndrome aka Gluteal Amnesia: Read on to know the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment options of the health disorder.

Most of us lead sedentary lives nowadays which means we sit on a chair or in one place way more than we should. Many people sit in one place for more than 8 hours a day because of their desk jobs. And this is not great for health at all. Sitting way too much can negatively impact our health and can lead to health issues such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and cardiovascular disease. And one of the health complications called Gluteal Amnesia aka Dead Butt Syndrome is also quite common. Moving more and sitting less can help prevent or treat but can lead to other problems if not taken seriously.

In this condition, the muscles of our buttocks get damaged and this can affect your back, knees, and more. Want to know more about gluteal amnesia, its signs and how it can be reversed then read on. In this syndrome, muscles of buttocks stop functioning properly. After sitting for long hours, the muscles become passive and the body kind of forgets how to activate them. You may think that this is not really big concern, but let me tell you that our buttock muscles are among the largest muscles and very important for many movements we make. When they don't work properly other parts of the body have to work harder.

What are the signs:

Your buttocks will feel numb and even sore.

Pain in one or both hips, your lower back, and knees.

Not getting the shape of buttocks even after an intense workout.

If you suspect that you have gluteal amnesia then consult a doctor and get properly diagnosed.

Prevention and treatment:

Going up and down stairs can be helpful as this physical activity can help to activate the muscles and tendons affected by DBS.

Make sure to exercise every day to activate your buttocks.

Move as much as possible.

Take breaks and leave your chair at least every half hour.

Train your body to be more flexible.

Make sure to have a healthy diet.

Cut down excess weight as being overweight puts more stress on your buttocks and reversal can become tougher.

Exercises that can help to preserve the strength and flexibility of your glutes, hip flexors, and hip joints.

Hamstring stretches

Glute squeeze

Leg lifts

Squats and its variations

Glute bridge

The proper treatment of DBS depends on how far it has progressed. In serious cases, physical therapy and massage therapy are advised. If there’s been a serious injury to the tendons and muscles, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy or a similar treatment are advised as well. Some doctors may even prescribe you medicines.With proper treatment and exercise regime, you can reverse the syndrome.

Share your comment ×