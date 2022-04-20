Debunking 4 common myths about dieting

Eggs, butter, and coffee What do these three dishes have in common, besides being components of a delicious breakfast? They've all been the topic of public controversy regarding their level of health and nutrition. A diet myth is an advice that spreads without being supported by facts. Many popular beliefs about weight loss are myths, while others are just partially accurate.

Here we bring you the 4 biggest lies and myths about dieting and weight loss.

1. To keep your metabolism working, you must eat on a regular basis

Long periods of not eating might induce a decrease in metabolic rate, but going a whole day without eating is a problem, not a couple of hours. It is preferable to wait at least 3-4 hours between meals to allow the hormones that affect fat metabolism to recover to normal levels.

2. Low-fat foods can help you lose weight

Of course, reduced-fat or low-fat foods will have less fat. These products, however, sometimes compensate with extra sugar or salt. It is essential to double-check labelling. It's also worth noting that "reduced-fat" does not always imply "low fat," but rather that a product's fat level is lower than the full-fat version.

3. If you eat late at night, you’ll gain weight

People who eat late at night tend to gain weight. One probable explanation is that late-night snackers prefer high-calorie foods. Some people who eat after dinner may not get enough sleep, which might result in unhealthy desires the next day. If you get hungry after supper, stick to nutritious snacks like low-fat yoghurt or baby carrots.

4. Going to the gym allows you to eat whatever you want

Many regular gym-goers use their workouts as an excuse to eat more calories. The issue is that for many of us, exercise is simply compensating for all of the time we spend sitting. We don't achieve the persistent calorie deficits that support weight loss if we then eat more because we've trained.

Overall, losing weight might be difficult. Because our bodies evolved during times of scarcity, they are equipped to absorb and retain energy. However, many of us live in a society where calories are abundant, and our bodies continue to store this energy as if it were out of style. In general, the most dependable way to weight loss is to reduce caloric consumption and exercise. Having said that, persons with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, should consult with their doctors before embarking on a new weight-loss regimen.

