Deep Sleep or Power Nap? Find out which one is better for your health

Sleep is the prime factor for our overall health and performance. So, find out which one is better: Sleep or Nap? Check it out.

We used to know that long sleep during the daytime may cause weight gain with other health issues. But taking too little nap may also lead to serious health conditions. Nap or sleep predominantly depends on our age, daily activity and need for sleep at night. But too many studies and journals have made it difficult for us to choose which one to go with. So, here we have encapsulated the difference between nap and sleep.

Check out which one is better for your health right below.

Nap vs sleep

Taking 10 to 20 minutes of power nap takes you to the first or second stage of sleep, which is enough to get refreshed and energised. During true sleep, our body has the opportunity to complete all five stages of the sleep cycle a few times, which most healthy adults repeat every 90 to 110 minutes. When we go into a deeper sleep, then our brain becomes less responsive to external stimuli. It makes us groggy and fatigued.

Benefits of short power naps

A quick power nap has numerous health benefits. Check them out below:

Improved productivity

Various studies have found that daytime naps ranging from 10 to 30 minutes can increase our productivity at work. It also improves our psychomotor speed, reaction time, alertness, enhanced learning skills and improved focus and memory.

Lowers blood pressure

New research shows that a midday nap can significantly lower blood pressure. The results of a study presented at the 2019 American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session shows that midday sleep appears to be quite effective in lowering blood pressure levels.

Improves mood

Napping during the day can improve our mood. Short naps boost energy levels to help us get rid of the afternoon fatigue. It is also connected with increased positivity and better tolerance for frustration.

Side effects of daytime sleeping

Daytime nap, if not done within a limit, can affect our health as well. If nap exceeds 20 minutes then it can cause sleep inertia, which makes you groggy and disoriented. This is a condition after waking awake from a deep sleep. And if you are already sleep-deprived, then the symptoms of sleep inertia can be severe and last longer. Too long or too late nap also makes it difficult to have a tight sleep at night. And a recent study showed that daytime sleep exceeding 60 minutes can increase the risk of heart diseases.

Duration for a power nap

Power nap should be done for 10 to 20 minutes to feel refreshed and energised. But it should not be more than 30 minutes; otherwise, it will make you feel sluggish, groggy and more tired than before you closed your eyes.

Best time for a power nap

Nap time totally depends on the individual's sleep schedule and age. But for most of us, the afternoon is the best time for a power nap. But napping after 3 PM can disturb your nighttime sleep.

Nap for adults and kids

Children and adults have different needs for sleep according to their lifestyle and age. So, it is to be decided upon how much sleep you need per night and how much you are actually getting.

Side effects of too much deep sleep

Sleeping for many hours can cause numerous health issues like:

Heart diseases.

Obesity.

Type 2 diabetes.

Side effects of shorter naps Too little sleep can also have a number of negative effects on our health. It makes us feel sleepy during the daytime and irritable decreasing our performance skill.

Read More