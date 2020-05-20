Deepika Padukone shares easy and effective tips to cope with mental health during COVID 19

Deepika Padukone shared a mental health wellness guide on Instagram that will help people safeguard their mental health during the lockdown.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, it is crucial to maintain your mental health. Taking care of your physical and mental health at times like these, when a pandemic has taken the world by a storm, is even more important. And what’s better when the motivation and inspiration come from the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Deepika Padukone, a great actress and mental health survivor who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2014.

The Chhapaak actress recently shared a wellness guide where she talks about the ways to protect yourself from mental health. The ‘Wellness Guide’ is a new feature of Instagram to keep people inspired during the catastrophe that has befallen the world. Padukone was recently facilitated with the Crystal Award for her remarkable work in the mental health field. She strongly believes that mental health should be taken as seriously as physical health. She has also found The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015 to help people suffering from depression and anxiety.

Check out the mental health tips Deepika Padukone shared on her Instagram.

1. Self-love and self-care

Padukone shared that it is as important to take care of yourself as it is to support other people at times like these.

2. Tips to manage mental health

She shared a quick video on some tips to address mental health. Acknowledging your own fears, knowing you’re not alone, communicating, being mindful of your mental health and getting enough sleep are some of the ways you can keep your health in check.

3. Do what you love

She loves to organise her space which helps her to stay calm. You can do whatever you want that works for you.

4. Have a routine

The pandemic might have affected your daily life, but find a way to stick to a routine to stay healthy. Having a fixed wake-up time, mealtime, workout schedule can help. Make a plan and stick to it.

5. Hone a skill

Since we have more time in our hands than we used to, utilize it to learn a new skill. For Deepika, it’s cooking. “I’ve always found cooking therapeutic and I’ve been using some of this time to do just that! Are there any hobbies you find relaxing?” she wrote.

6. Enjoy nature’s beauty

The Padamaavat actress says that “looking up at the sky, listening to the birds chirp, connecting with nature” helps her feel grounded and energized.

8. Meditate and exercise

Meditation and exercise are great ways to keep yourself healthy, calm and fit. Just like Padukone stated, regular exercise can have an extremely positive impact on your physical and mental health.

7. Stay connected with your loved ones

“My state of calm comes from connecting with the people I am closest to.” Spend as much time as you can with your family and friends, even if it's only virtually.

9. Listen to music

Who doesn’t love listening to music? Music has a way to calm you down and relax your mind.

10. Coping with stress and anxiety

It is important to build strength and resilience in times of stress by transforming the current period into a time for self-growth.

11. Don’t be ashamed

Deepika writes, “If you are feeling stressed or anxious, do not hesitate to seek the support of a qualified mental health professional.” She shared this with a hashtag #NotAshamed.

