Deepika Padukone shares her love for Kacchi Kairi: 7 reasons why you should include raw mango in your diet

Deepika Padukone shared her love for Kacchi Kairi on her Instagram. Here is why you should include raw mango in your diet.

Summer is upon us and it’s time to binge on some raw mango, just like Deepika Padukone. She recently shared a picture of mouth-watering raw mango with some salt and chilli powder sprinkled on it. She even wrote a cute caption, “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I ever met.” Every mango lover can understand her sentiments and the ultimate love for the sour taste of raw mango.

If your love for Kacchi Kairi or raw mango flourishes as soon as the scorching sun reaches its high in the summer season, you’re not alone. One of the best things about living in a tropical country like India is to have an opportunity to have some yummy and refreshing drink. Aam Panna made from raw mangoes is one of the staple drinks in the summer season in the country.

But there is a reason why our mothers always make sure that we get enough Kairi in the form of pickle or a drink during summers – they are very healthy.

Here are some health benefits of Kacchi Kairi that will add to your love for the fruit.

1) It is good for people suffering from gastrointestinal disorders like indigestion, diarrhoea, and indigestion.

2) Drinking the juice of unripe mango can alleviate the effects of the intense heat and prevent dehydration.

3) Raw mango also gives your body energy which might help you get rid of drowsiness that often affects us after meals.

4) Amchur or raw mango powder is rich in vitamin C, which is believed to be beneficial for those suffering from bleeding gums, weakness and fatigue. It also promotes the growth of red blood cells in the body.

5) It contains niacin which makes it a heart-healthy fruit. It also helps to improve blood cholesterol levels.

6) It has vitamin C, which is a necessary vitamin required for making collagen – a protein that improves skin and hair health.

7) It is also rich in vitamin A, which is necessary for a healthy immune system. A strong immunity helps ward off infections.

