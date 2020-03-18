Delhi Pollution: Here's everything you MUST know before buying an anti pollution mask

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Air quality of Delhi is worsening with time and hence people are now buying masks to combat air pollutants. If you are in Delhi and are planning to buy mask, then here's everything you must know about anti air pollution masks.

While the world is finding ways to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19), people in Delhi have to also worry about the pollution. It is so because the air pollution level is getting worse with time in New Delhi, and people are now buying masks that can help them fight the pollutants in the air.

The major impact of the toxic compounds in the air is on the respiratory system, hence wearing the right type of mask is essential. Air pollution can cause bronchitis, asthma, suffocation, and chronic obstruction airway. Apart from that, the risks of developing cardiovascular problems also increase.

Read below to find out the types of masks that you must use to fight air pollution.

N95 Masks: Priced between Rs.90 to Rs.150, these are the basic anti-pollution masks, and they filter 95 per cent of the pollutants. While purchasing this grade of the mask, make sure to ensure that it has a separate passage for air to move out while exhaling. Remember that these masks can be used only for 3 days if used regularly.

Cambridge Masks: This is another type of N95 mask, and has three layers for filtering the air. The first filter limits the pollutants, the second layer filters the microbes with its microbe particulate filters, while the third layer is a military-grade carbon filter.

N99 and N100: Priced between Rs.1,800-2,800, these masks filter pollutant particles with 99.97 percent accuracy. However, buying them can be a task, and one needs to contact an industrial supplier for buying it. But it can be used for 5-6 months if used regularly.

P95 and R95 Masks: These masks are used in the industrial spaces, and the P-rated masks are resistant to oil-based pollutants, while the R-rated masks are unable to filter oil-based contaminants. However, P masks are costlier than R masks, they are priced at Rs.10,900 for a pack of 10 masks.

Totobobo Masks: These are the high-tech anti-pollution masks designed for combating the pollutants in the air. They are rarely available and are priced between Rs.2000- 2,500 and can be reused multiple times.

N95 aura particulate respirator: These masks provide good ventilation, and are good for people who feel suffocated after wearing a mask. It provides good ventilation. Priced between Rs.150-200 it can be used for 4-5 days.

