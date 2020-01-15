Dementia: THESE hand exercises at home can help determine your risk

Dementia is a condition that develops as people age. Here's how these hand exercises can help you determine your risk and chances of developing dementia.

Some medical ailments have no cure, and one such ailment is dementia. Dementia is a condition that develops as people age and symptoms that are associated with it are brain damage, including memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language. At present, there's no cure for dementia, but as per research, there are several lifestyle factors that can increase your risk of developing this neurological condition. One can take the necessary steps to reduce the chances of developing it. A study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease states that using a dynamometer device - a handgrip that gives an accurate reading of your grip strength and upper body strength - can determine your risk of developing dementia.

Analysing this study further, some experts from North Dakota State University states that each 5kg reduction in grip strength was associated with an 18 percent greater chance of severe cognitive development. Some doctors also mentioned that grip strength should be a part of the assessment procedure for assessing the cognitive function.

Here's how grip strength works: Grip strength works when you apply the force by the hand to pull the objects. The greater the force, the stronger you are. In addition to this, a 2012 study found that weaker grip strength was associated with lower memory, language and cognitive abilities in people 65 or older.

Not only this, but another study found that using a dynamometer to assess grip strength may also show your risk of having a heart attack or stroke. Another finding published in The Lancet found that each decrease in grip strength throughout was linked to a 16 percent higher risk of dying from any cause, a 17 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, a 9 percent higher risk of stroke and a 7 percent higher risk of heart attack.

Here's how you can build your muscle strength: Harvard Health suggests that to build your muscle strength, you should consider doing resistance training two or three times per week. Instead of using machines or other things, consider doing hand exercises at home. Lifting a carton of milk a few times will build your arm muscles, taking stairs will build the leg, hips, buttocks and abdomen muscles.

Apart from this, it's important to sleep well and have at least 7-8 hours of sleep.

