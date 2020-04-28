Demi Lovato launches mental health fund to raise awareness; Here’s how you can cope up with mental illness

Demi Lovato launched an initiative The Mental Health Fund in an effort to help those who are fighting mental illnesses amid coronavirus. Read on to know how you can keep your health in check.

Demi Lovato has been open about her mental health struggles ever since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011. The “I Love Me” singer was diagnosed with depression, addiction, eating disorder and bipolar disease. Even though the list is long, she has beautifully risen from those difficult times. Her honesty about her mental illness has been an inspiration for many who are fighting the tough battle. Over the years, she has talked about the ups and downs of her life and encouraged others to seek help if they need it.

The 27-year-old singer recently took to Instagram to announce an initiative called, The Mental Health Fund, as a way to donate money to groups that focus on crisis counselling via text messages. This initiative comes amid COVID-19 outbreak to help those suffering from mental health issues at home. She wrote, “So many have been left alone with their thoughts, their anxieties, their abusers – and are struggling with the uncertainty of these times.”

These are, in fact, tough times when the world is either living in qua'rantine or under lockdown. Even though that is the need of the hour, we can’t ignore what this might be doing to some people’s mental health. So, if you suffer from any of the mental issues mentioned in the post: anxiety, depression, isolation, substance abuse, eating disorders, financial stress or grief; talk to someone who can help you or consult a professional. Meanwhile, you can try to manage stress and anxiety by following certain tips.

Here are some tips to keep your mental health issues in check amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

1) Try to avoid rumours that can fuel anxiety. Only read information from reliable sources about the pandemic to have more control of the situation.

2) Stay connected with family and friends. Be open about how you feel.

3) Eat a balanced and healthy diet. Don’t forget to stay active to prevent the situation from taking a toll on your health.

4) If you’ve suffered from a mental condition before that makes you more vulnerable to the effects of the pandemic, acknowledge those feelings and seek help.

5) Cut on unnecessary purchases and try to build some emergency funds to avoid financial stress. Stay practical and real while thinking about what the immediate can be like.

6) Reassure the people you know who may be worried and check in with them on a regular basis.

7) Practice meditation under guidance to calm your mind. You can also try laughter exercises to release the tension.

