Dental Care: Dr Karishma Jaradi gives her expert tips for healthy teeth and gums after 30

Dr. Karishma Jaradi, an Aesthetic Dentist and an Implantologist who sheds light on an oral care topic that is not discussed as often as others. Check it out

Turning 30 is definitely a milestone achievement in everyone’s life. The looming shift from your apparently youthful and blithe 20s to your more ‘adult’ 30s brings with it a large source of anxiety. But if you are all set to embrace your big 30 having tick-marked every possible thing on your bucket list, you need to give it a second thought. The foremost thing that needs to be prioritized is your oral health condition. Getting your enamels checked as you are about to age is surely the primary step towards making the arrival of your third decade a lot less stressful.

Your age and oral hygiene are closely related. As you age, your accountability to taking care of your oral health grows enormously, so that you can endure revelling in a full and healthy smirk. By the time you reach the age of 30, you and your enamels will have undergone through a gamut of changes together. Below are some dental maladies you may experience prior to hitting age 30 and need to be corrected well in time.

Tooth loss

Loss of tooth as you start ageing is a common concern by many. Poor eating habits, lifestyle, faulty dental habits, and stress are just some of the causes for people to lose a tooth or two as they age. Falling of teeth by the time you embrace 30 can be due to cavity built-up. Cavities can get accumulated on the tooth surface, this might have never been a problem for you until now but as you age your enamels tend to become weaker and at times more exposed. Once you reach 30, the foremost thing you need to check is on your old fillings. There is a great possibility for cavities to form either at the root of your tooth or in between the tooth fillings. These if not corrected on time, can lead to tooth loss and in some cases may be an entry for various gum diseases like gingivitis. Improper brushing and flossing habits can lead to tooth erosion if not treated immediately. Lost enamels may also be connected to other oral ailments that include periodontal (gum) infection. Disorders such as temporomandibular joint (TMJ) also has the ability to cause tooth loss as excessive stress is placed on the enamel and supporting structures. The missing tooth can be replaced by dental implants, implant-supported dental bridges and other treatments.

Stress and Teeth

Everyone experiences stressful situations but little did we know that stress and dental health are co-related. And though you might be under the impression that you are handling stress and challenging situations like a pro odds are high that a lot of that anxiety will go to your jaw, which will compress and contract, along with grinding and clenching. At the same time, you end up putting a lot of burden on your teeth.

Tarnished teeth

Teeth yellowing is bound to have a gamut of root causes, but most of them are due to your faulty diet and lifestyle. Smoking and alcohol are infamous for disturbing the natural tooth colour. If you’re a smoker, it’s prudent to discontinue, or at least minimize your cigarette-smoking routine. Intake of beverages like coffee and tea also cause tooth discolouration. Good brushing, flossing and rinsing can help cure the condition. Dental stains can often be eliminated by a bleaching agent to the tooth enamel. Power bleaching is another method wherein the dental expert will apply a light-activated bleaching gel. It results in the teeth to get considerably whiter in a less time interval.

Cavities

Although one can get a cavity at any age research and studies indicate that has proven that most people develop at least one cavity in their teeth by age of 30. Cavities mostly occur when your enamel or roots are compromised by microbes in the mouth and can lead to staining of teeth and pain. Although you might be thoroughly brushing your enamels, there is always a chance for cavity-forming bacteria to deposit on your teeth. If you are already 30 and have any unfilled cavities, you need to immediately get an appointment with your dentists to fill the empty cavities. If you overlook cavities at initial stages, your tooth will continue to deteriorate and you may need more widespread healing treatments like a root canal.

Wisdom Teeth Problems

A problematic wisdom tooth develops in at the very back of your mouth typically between the ages of 17 to 25 years. It is advisable to get a wisdom tooth extracted before you cross the age of 30 in order to avert further wound, shock on the area neighbouring the wisdom teeth, or to avert the likelihood for forthcoming glitches. Poorly spread wisdom teeth may hurt nearby teeth, jaws and nerves. If you are undergoing any of these signs, you should instantly consult with your dentist.

Remember, your oral health is probable of getting a bit more challenging as you get older, so now more than ever you shouldn’t hop your dental appointments if all you wish is to augment your dental health.

