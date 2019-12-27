Depression: What is it? Easily identifiable symptoms & ways to deal with it

We all woke up to the unfortunate news of actor Kushal Punjabi passing away. He was apparently suffering through depression and committed suicide a few hours ago as per reports.

The World is moving towards a very dark and complex place. Everyone is busy chasing something or the other. The competition is going beyond imagination and everyone is just fixed in a rut. Social media seems to be a major trigger in this process and one which has literally damaged the mental health of a lot of people. It has shaken the core of many and in the race of beating the other and making your life look happening, people usually succumb to pressures and give up on themselves.

We all woke up to the unfortunate news of actor Kushal Punjabi passing away. He was apparently suffering through depression and committed suicide a few hours ago as per reports. The reason for the suicide is said to be his financial conditions and broken marriage. He also left behind a suicide note which stated that he'd want his property to be divided in a way where 50% goes to his parents and sister and 50% to his 3 year old son.

As we were skimming through Kushal's Instagram, we noticed how he had posted his 3 year old toddler's photo as his Instagram story just a few hours before committing suicide. This legit broke our heart. As we scrolled through his posts we also saw how he had posted screenshots from the film Joker a few months back. As we already know Joker dealt with mental illness and also gave out a strong message of the internal struggles of everyone who is dealing with depression. It is plain unfortunate that no one around him could understand what he was going through and he had to take such a drastic step.

What can you do if someone you know is dealing with depression?

Depression is spreading like wildfire. Given the times that we are living in, it has become extremely normal. First and foremost, do not let take anything that your friends or peer say for granted. If you have friends, peers or colleagues around who you think are behaving strangely and not themselves please reach out to them. More than anything, just listen to them. Make them feel like you're always going to be there for them. Tell them that it is okay to feel that way and that there's nothing wrong with it. Waiting, thinking and contemplating can only leave you in regret. Let suicide never be an option and this is something that you need to engrave in your friends mind.

You can save a life if you act. Please understand depression is a real disease and you cannot dismiss it.

