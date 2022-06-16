Dermatologist recommends tips on how to take care of acne caused by using face masks

Lately, masks have become an integral part of our lives. With the benefits of good protection against viruses and pollution, it also gets us some disadvantages like sweat and acne.

Acne caused by wearing masks continuously is also termed ‘Maskne’. The sweat that accumulates on the skin by wearing masks serves as a perfect ground for bacteria to proliferate and cause breakouts. In many cases, it also leads to severe acne or pus-filled pimples. Apart from irritation and pain on the skin, maskne also makes the person socially conscious and diffident.

Here are some simple tips by an Internationally renowned dermatologist and Facial Aesthetics Expert- Dr. Shilpi Behl, to avoid Maskne and keep your skin healthy:

Use a cotton-based disposable mask and do not re-wear it

Do not use synthetic masks

If you are wearing a re-usable mask then make sure to wash it thoroughly with a good anti-bacterial solution.

Never wear wet masks. They should be completely dry

Do not wear the mask too tightly. It should just fit snugly and comfortably

Avoid wearing makeup with masks as it can clog the pores and cause acne

Wearing masks continuously can also make the skin sensitive. Avoid using harsh products like Retinoids, Exfoliants, Aftershaves etc

Use a good anti-acne Facewash containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to clean the face morning and night

Use a gel-based non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep skin hydrated before wearing your mask. It is a good barrier between your skin and the mask

Use an OTC anti-acne spot application cream to tackle the zits

Sanitise or wash your hands thoroughly while wearing and removing your mask

Avoid touching the face much

Remove your mask maintaining social distancing for some time to let the skin breathe

It is well understood that maskne can be very frustrating but wearing a mask is also very essential in seeing the pandemic that the world has been going through! Following a simple Skincare regimen, wearing the right kind of face mask and following the above-mentioned tips can be of great help to avoid those pesky break-outs.

