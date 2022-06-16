Dermatologist recommends tips on how to take care of acne caused by using face masks
The sweat that accumulates on skin by wearing masks serves as a perfect ground for bacteria to proliferate and cause break outs. In many cases it also leads to severe acne or pus-filled pimples.
Lately, masks have become an integral part of our lives. With the benefits of good protection against viruses and pollution, it also gets us some disadvantages like sweat and acne.
Acne caused by wearing masks continuously is also termed ‘Maskne’. The sweat that accumulates on the skin by wearing masks serves as a perfect ground for bacteria to proliferate and cause breakouts. In many cases, it also leads to severe acne or pus-filled pimples. Apart from irritation and pain on the skin, maskne also makes the person socially conscious and diffident.
Here are some simple tips by an Internationally renowned dermatologist and Facial Aesthetics Expert- Dr. Shilpi Behl, to avoid Maskne and keep your skin healthy:
- Use a cotton-based disposable mask and do not re-wear it
- Do not use synthetic masks
- If you are wearing a re-usable mask then make sure to wash it thoroughly with a good anti-bacterial solution.
- Never wear wet masks. They should be completely dry
- Do not wear the mask too tightly. It should just fit snugly and comfortably
- Avoid wearing makeup with masks as it can clog the pores and cause acne
- Wearing masks continuously can also make the skin sensitive. Avoid using harsh products like Retinoids, Exfoliants, Aftershaves etc
- Use a good anti-acne Facewash containing salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to clean the face morning and night
- Use a gel-based non-comedogenic moisturizer to keep skin hydrated before wearing your mask. It is a good barrier between your skin and the mask
- Use an OTC anti-acne spot application cream to tackle the zits
- Sanitise or wash your hands thoroughly while wearing and removing your mask
- Avoid touching the face much
- Remove your mask maintaining social distancing for some time to let the skin breathe
It is well understood that maskne can be very frustrating but wearing a mask is also very essential in seeing the pandemic that the world has been going through! Following a simple Skincare regimen, wearing the right kind of face mask and following the above-mentioned tips can be of great help to avoid those pesky break-outs.
