Dermatologist reveals skin care tips for men in the summers

The majority of men assume that maintaining a skincare routine is a feminine pastime that is out of character for their rugged, manly demeanour. If you think the same thing about skincare as these guys, you're entirely wrong; maintaining a skincare routine should be a priority for everyone, especially during the summer, when you need to pay a little more attention if you want to look great. Heavy light, dirt, and dust can all impair your skin's texture and trigger undesirable side effects. Making time for a skincare regimen outside of one's busy schedule is necessary to improve one's beauty and charisma.

Great skin isn't only a product of your genes; it's also a reflection of how you live your life, which has a big impact on what you see in the mirror. There are a surprising amount of diverse points of view on everything from how to moisturise your skin to how to protect yourself from UV radiation, depending on the type of skincare advice you follow. Here are a few skin care tips for men by Dr Swati Tripathi, a venerated Dermatologist.

1. Regular face wash - The first and most fundamental rule of skin care is to wash your face on a regular basis. At least twice a day, wash your face. When you clean your face properly, you may get rid of a lot of toxins. Because men's skin is oilier than women's, a high-quality cleanser is essential. Vitamins A, C, and E are better absorbed by the skin and keep it healthy naturally, so you can use a face wash that contains them.

2. Sunscreen/Sun protection - Sun protection is an essential part of any skincare routine. Including an SPF moisturiser in your skincare routine is an easy way to make sure you don't forget this step. Additionally, you should limit your time in the sun, especially between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., seek shade, and cover susceptible parts with protective clothing.

3. Don’t over-shave or trim beard - When working with sharp objects, such as your razor, it's vital to be cautious. This may seem obvious, but it's all too easy to be too rough with your razor, causing irritation. To soften your skin and hair, you should wet it before shaving or you can use trimmer. Using a shaving cream or gel, shave your skin in the direction your hair grows. After 5-7 shaves, change the blades or throw away disposable razors to minimise irritation.

4. Exfoliation - No matter how often you wash your face, exfoliating is a good idea if you have oily skin. Excess oils can accumulate on your skin's surface over time, making it appear extra shiny and, in some cases, exacerbating a breakout. Replace your daily cleanser with a light face scrub to help remove blocked debris and dead skin cells from your skin. Some people can exfoliate on a weekly basis, while others can only do it once or twice. Pay attention to how your skin reacts to figure out what works best for you.

5. Good diet and water – Add a variety of fruits and vegetables to your diet. It helps to improve antioxidant consumption and protect collagen from the environment. The importance of hydration for healthy skin cannot be overstated. Water is necessary for survival, and your body needs a lot of it. Attempt to keep a bottle with you throughout the day and drink as much as possible.

6. Use moisturiser - A moisturiser is an important part of any skincare routine. Everyone, regardless of skin type, should use a moisturiser. After you've shaved, bathed, or scrubbed your face, moisturise while it's still damp to help seal in moisture. Apply a moisturiser after cleansing your face and neck twice a day to assist provides long-lasting hydration.

