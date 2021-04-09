Dermatologist shares 5 tricks to look less tired with a youthful and rejuvenated skin

Due to excessive work pressure and stress, we tend to look very tired at the end of the day. As a result, our skin looks dull with under-eye dark circles. So, Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan, RM Aesthetics, talks about 5 tricks to look less tired with a more youthful skin.

Looking tired is the most common term that we are habituated to hear from others at the end of a busy day. It is the effect of stress, insomnia, long hours on social media, family, work and health issues, bad eating habits, unhealthy lifestyle and several other factors. And when we get tired, it first reflects under the eyes. But after a hectic day, if you need to attend an occasion, then how would you be able to look fresh and youthful? Well, there are some easy tricks to look less tired and flawless. Dermatologist Dr Ameesha Mahajan, RM Aesthetics, Amritsar, shares some exclusive tricks to look less tired.

Green Tea DIY

If you are someone who frequently doesn’t get proper sleep and has eye bags and dark circles, make sure to keep dipped and frozen green tea bags at hand. Keep them on your eyes for 15-20 minutes for some instant de-puffing.

Face massage

Jade rollers and Gua Sha can be used from the inner corner of the eye towards the outer corner to improve the lymphatic drainage and pooled fluids under the eye and on the face. Keeping a jade roller in the freezer for a while before using can have additional benefits. If you do not have beauty tools at hand, you can simply use your ring finger to give the under-eye a gentle massage.

Check for deficiencies

Looking pale and tired may be an internal thing and might need proper evaluation and not just a DIY hack. So, if you are genuinely tired all the time and look pale and have dark circles out of proportion, it may be a good idea to get yourself tested for blood haemoglobin, thyroid levels, vitamin B12 and vitamin D levels and consult your dermatologist.

Chemical Peels and Lasers

If your face looks tired because of a combination of dull skin, pigmentation and under-eye dark circles, consider some clinical procedures like chemical peels and lasers to rejuvenate the skin. Make sure to be consistent with your skincare like a moisturiser and sunscreen pre and post the procedures for added and prolonged results.

Fillers to the rescue

Our under-eye area is the most common area which makes us look tired. It can be due to puffiness, hollows under the eye or under-eye pigmentation. Using hyaluronic acid fillers to reduce the appearance of puffiness or hollowness can work wonders for the face. Also Read: Is oversleeping during pregnancy a problem?

