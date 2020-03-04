Diabetes: 7 kitchen ingredients to maintain blood sugar levels

Diabetes: There are certain kitchen ingredients that diabetics can add in their daily diet to maintain blood sugar levels. Read on to know more.

Diabetes is one of the common health ailments that many Indians suffer from. Changes in lifestyle such as following a healthy diet and inclusion of physical activity among others are advised. Coming to the diet part there are certain food items that can instantly raise blood sugar levels. And there are other food items that can aid to maintain and control the levels of blood sugar naturally. For the unversed, foodstuff which is sugary, starchy & carb-rich can raise blood sugar levels while foods that have low glycemic Index can be included in daily diet by diabetics. Today we are talking about easily available food items that can help to manage your diabetes.

Confused how to know if you are suffering from it or no? If you are experiencing increased thirst, frequent urination, extreme hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and irritability. One should not ignore the signs and get a diagnosis done as the same can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and nerve damage among others.

Read on to know which are the kitchen ingredients that are a boon for diabetics.

1. Eggs

Eggs are one of the superfoods that one should include in the diet. As per one of the studies, people who have type 2 diabetes should include 1-2 eggs every day. The same helps to lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

2. Yogurt

Probiotics are helpful bacteria that are present in yogurt. As per a study that was conducted in 2011, yogurt improved cholesterol levels in people with type 2 diabetes and also reduced inflammation as well as boosted insulin sensitivity.

3. Pulses

Pulses are loaded with nutrients and also have a low-glycemic index and that's why diabetics should include pulses in their diet. It also adds weight loss which indirectly aids in diabetes.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon which is commonly known as Dalchini also aids to control blood sugar levels. It also promotes weight loss and reduces bad cholesterol levels.

5. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are another commonly found kitchen ingredient. Fenugreek seeds and its powder mixed with water is usually should be consumed by the diabetics to reap the benefits.

6. Garlic

Freshly chopped garlic is one of the most used kitchen ingredients. Did you know that garlic can help you control blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels? One can consume fresh garlic with a glass of water on an empty stomach or add in dishes.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric which is known as a golden spice has been used to treat ailments since time memorial thanks to its medicinal properties. One can add turmeric to foods or milk. Fresh turmeric slices can be added to make tea.

NOTE: Consult your physician before you include these foodstuffs in your diet.

