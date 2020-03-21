Diabetes and Coronavirus: Check out a nutrition guide for a diabetic person to boost immunity

Diabetes and Coronavirus: In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Deepti Bagree has shared some vital hacks to control diabetes and boost immunity.

Coronavirus which has swept across the world has infected lakhs and killed thousands. Fever, runny nose, shortness of breath and cough are the common signs of the same. For the unversed, elderly people who have compromised immunity, people with other lifestyle health issues like diabetes, heart ailments and gut issues among others are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus. If you are a diabetic and want to know how can prevent COVID-19 by boosting immunity and maintaining blood sugar levels down then read on. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dr. Deepti Bagree, Head of Department - Healthcare Division, RESET - Holistic Living Concepts have a deep insight on the importance of strong immunity amid pandemic and also provided a nutrition guide for a diabetic person.

She said, "There is less awareness about the most basic information about health such as “immunity being the key to protecting from any infection”. While we quarantine ourselves at home it’s important to not forget our health goals or take this time for granted. This time can be utilized in the smartest way to work on health and stay healthy to combat any infection. The most important factor to strengthen immunity is to improve gut health. A bad lifestyle which is not only the root cause of health issues is also an important cause of weakening the gut. Hence, it’s absolutely essential to improve gut health to boost immunity."

Diabetes and Coronavirus: Check out the hacks by Dr. Deepti Bagree to control diabetes and boost immunity:

1. Even when you are at home, keep your wake up and sleep cycle fixed. This will help you to stay on track once you resume your daily activities. Sleep is crucial in maintaining hunger and satiety hormones which play an important role in managing diabetes and thus immunity.

2. Try and avoid eating out instead cook food at home as per your taste. Outside foods can be high on refined oils, sugar and flours that can shoot up blood sugar levels and are detrimental for immunity as well.

3. Use cold-pressed cooking oils over refined ones as they compromise your immunity by being inflammatory. Inflammation is a root cause of many health issues including diabetes. Hence controlling inflammation can help improve immunity and diabetes too.

4. Ensure that all foods are freshly made and thoroughly cooked as although the virus is not getting transmitted through food, however, other bacteria and viruses can enter the system and compromise the immunity.

5. Add garlic, ginger, turmeric, Srilankan rolled cinnamon, black pepper to your meals this helps to boosts metabolism and reduce chances of falling sick, these also help in managing blood sugar surge.

6. Drink boiled water and avoid cold beverages that increase the chance of cold and flu. Also, commercially marketed beverages are full of sugar that can further dip immunity and fluctuate blood sugar.

7. Gargle your throat with warm water with salt, organic turmeric powder, a teaspoon of cold-pressed coconut oil everyday post brushing.

8. Avoid raw, fried, processed foods instead have cooked vegetables, pulses or dals, high-quality proteins and good fats like avocado, almond or coconut milk, nuts, and seeds.

9. Ensure you take vitamin C supplements or have fruits and vegetables rich in this vitamin. Also, take vitamin D3 and b12 supplements on time as per the blood levels of these vitamins. Soak in the morning sunlight to take natural vitamin D.

10. Use essential oils like oregano, eucalyptus, etc as they are excellent for the lungs. 11. Keep the body alkaline as too much acid in the body breaks the mucous and can worsen the conditions. Add vegetables, spices, lemon to the day. 12. Add probiotic foods like idlis, dosas, dollars, sauerkraut, kimchi as they are excellent for gut where more than 70% of immunity lies. ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Instagram accounts that help you understand Covid 19 better

Other tips

1. Keep yourself physically active by yoga asanas, deep breathing and high-intensity interval training that can be done at home and doesn’t need equipment.

2. Avoid going to parks, crowded places unless absolutely necessary.

3. Do not get panic just ensure to take care of simple steps towards personal hygiene like washing hands, using sanitizer (with 60% alcohol content), etc

4. Do not shake hands instead do namaste or verbal greetings

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More