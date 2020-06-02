Diabetes Diet: Here's why diabetics should add pistachios to their diet

Are you suffering from diabetes? Then read on to know why you should add pistachios to your diet.

Diabetes is one of the common chronic diseases which is quite prevalent in India. One should manage blood sugar levels effectively as it can lead to other health complications including heart diseases, eye disorders, stroke, kidney damage, and nerve damage among others. Diabetics can control and regulate the levels of blood sugar with the help of diet. Diet plays a very important role for them as it can either deteriorate your health or make you healthier.

So, that's why one should include diabetic-friendly foods such as dried fruits and nuts. Nuts are the powerhouse of nutrients and today we are talking about a specific dried fruit that is helpful for diabetes patients- Pistachios. Pistachio is one of the healthiest snacks it is loaded with protein, good fats, fibre, potassium and antioxidants among others. Read on to know why diabetics should add pistachios to their diet.

1. One major of the reasons, why you should add them in diet, is that pistachios have a low-glycemic index. A diabetic will not experience a spike in blood sugar levels after having pistachios. Have them before meals to regulate your body's response to the meal consumed.

2. Pistachios may also control blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well and in turn helping to make your heart health healthy.

3. As per a study that was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Eating pistachios may reduce the vascular (relating to blood vessels) response to stress in type 2 diabetes.

4. As per the same study just when two servings of pistachios were consumed by diabetics every day, they showed a lowered body's response to stress and improved heart functions.

5. Sheila G. West, Professor of Biobehavioral Health and Nutritional Sciences as per IANS report said, "In adults with diabetes, two servings of pistachios per day lowered vascular constriction during stress and improved neural control of the heart."

6. After the pistachio diet, researchers saw that the blood vessels remained more relaxed and open during the stress tests.

Note: Nothing is good in excess. So, make sure to have them in moderation and consult your doctor before making changes in diet.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×