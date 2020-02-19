Diabetes: Does caffeine content in the coffee have a positive effect on the blood sugar level?

Diabetes and Coffee: Want to know if coffee/caffeine is beneficial or no for the diabetics? Then read on.

Diabetes is one of the common ailments that many Indians suffer from. It is very vital for a diabetic to be careful about their diet as whatever you eat directly impacts the blood sugar levels. Even a single food item that has a negative impact on blood sugar levels can deteriorate your health. High GI food items and sugary stuff such as processed or junk foods, starchy foods, sugary drinks, watermelon, honey, and white rice among others are a big no-no for them. For the unversed, the Glycemic index helps to know which food items get quickly or slowly digested and affect the blood sugar. Carbohydrates with a low GI are digested and absorbed more slowly while food items with more than 70 GI digest faster and thus cause the blood sugar and insulin levels to go up faster. As per some studies, eating high GI food with fat, protein, or other carbohydrates with lower GI can reduce the overall GI of the food.

Today, we are talking about the caffeine content of the coffee and whether it has any positive impact or no. So, if you are a diabetic and want to know whether drinking coffee is good or bad for you then read on. As per doctor.ndtv.com's reports, many studies have suggested that drinking coffee can actually reduce the chances of developing diabetes. However, if you already have diabetes, then its effect may change from case to case. While some may experience a positive effect while others may see increased blood sugar levels. The effect of caffeine also depends on the quantity of coffee is consumed. Also, some studies have claimed that both caffeinated and decaffeinated versions of coffee reduce the chances of developing diabetes.

As per diabetes.co.uk, coffee has polyphenols which help to prevent inflammatory illnesses, such as type 2 diabetes, and cancer. Minerals such as magnesium and chromium could also be the reason for the positive impact of coffee on diabetics. If you already have high sugar levels then reducing the caffeine intake, especially with added sugar and cream will help you. Speaking of other drinks that are best for diabetics, one can include water, vegetable green juice, and herbal teas and low-fat milk in their diet. While soda and aerated drinks, energy drinks, diet sodas, sweetened fruit juices and alcohol among others are worst offenders.

Aside from diabetes, there is some evidence that proves that coffee can protect us against diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, gout, gallstones, cancer, liver disease and depression among others.

