Diabetes: Here's how Makhanas aka fox nuts can lower your blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Want to know how Makhanas aka fox nuts help to maintain a healthy level of blood sugar levels? Then read on.

Makhanas, which are known fox nuts and lotus seeds, fall under the category of superfoods thanks to their excellent nutrient profile. Did you know the Chinese have been using it as a medicine as well as in their cuisine for the past 3000 years? The same is also part of Ayurveda. You may have mostly seen the food item during religious ceremonies or may have eaten during fasting days. The nut is quite popular among weight watchers as they hardly have calories, bad fats, and sodium among others. Speaking of its nutrient profile, Makhanas are loaded with good carbs, proteins, vitamin B1, B2 and B3, folate, calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc among others.

Makhanas for diabetes

As per several reports, Makhanas are a boon for diabetics as they help to regulate blood sugar levels. The food item is low GI food. Its Glycemic Index value is quite lower than rice, bread and roti among others. Aside from being low GI food, the magnesium and low sodium content make it a healthy snack option for diabetics. Also, they are packed with protein which is one of the essential macronutrients one should include in daily diet. The nut is also good for weight watchers and high blood pressure patients as well. A healthy weight indirectly aids in lowering blood sugar levels. The gluten-free food item is also anti-oxidant rich which helps the body to fight against free radicals.

How to include Makhanas in the daily diet

One can either eat it by roasting it or by adding in curries, soups, salads. One can ground and add the powder to soybean, bajra and jowar flours to prepare gluten-free rotis as well. One can prepare healthy recipes such as Palak Makhana (like Palak Paneer), Makhana raita, Makhana chat, Makhana mutter curry, Makhana tikki and Makhana kadhi among others.

Ghee roasted Makhanas is the best and simple option

Ghee roasted Makhanas is one of the easy ways to include the same in daily diet. You just have to add a tablespoon of ghee (clarified butter) to a pan and roast the nuts on low flame. One can a bit of salt or chaat masala.

Aside from Makhanas, other food items diabetics should include fresh fruits, veggies, fiber-rich food items, whole grains, cinnamon, ginger, garlic, eggs, yogurt, chia seeds, turmeric, nuts and olive oil among others.

Apart from following a healthy diet, indulging in some form of physical activity will help you further to bring down the blood sugar levels.

NOTE: Do not start including Makhanas without consulting your doctor.

