Diabetes: Try and avoid THIS seemingly healthy food item to lower blood sugar

Diabetes: The blood sugar levels increase if you consume high GI food items. If you are including this particular high GI food the you should stop. Read on to know why.

Diabetes, especially Type 2 Diabetes is one of the common health conditions not only in India but also across the world. To keep debates controlled one has to avoid several food items and make few lifestyle changes. If blood sugar levels are not controlled, then it can lead to life-threatening health issues such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease and amputations, among others. Food items which are high in carbohydrate are deemed as the worst food items as they negatively impact the blood sugar levels. Today, we are talking about a seemingly healthy food item that diabetics should avoid. The same is none other than fruit-flavored yogurt. This type of yogurt is advertised as a healthy snack, however, it is loaded with a high amount of sugar and carbs.

As per nutritional data of one cup serving of fruit-flavored yogurt has 47 grams of sugar and that's a lot of empty calories and the same can shoot up blood sugar level. Many even think that frozen yogurt as a healthy alternative to ice cream. However, many do not know that is had around the same or sometimes more sugar than ice cream. So, instead of consuming sugar-based yogurt opt for plain and whole-milk based yogurt which has no additions.

Aside from sugar-based food items, diabetics should also stay clear from the high glycemic index or GI foods. For the unversed, GI is a rating system for foods that have carbs in it. The ratings indicate how quickly a particular food item can affect the glucose levels when eaten on its own. Higher the GI, the higher the spike in blood sugar levels as they break down fast. On the other hand, low or medium GI foods will break down slowly and will not give a sudden rise in the blood sugar levels.

Some of the low GI food items are fruits, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, legumes, dairy products, starchy vegetables, fish, nuts, herbs and spices among others. Coming to symptoms of type 2 diabetes, some of the warning signs are, urinating more than usual, especially during the night, feeling thirsty more than usual, fatigue, weight loss, healing of wounds taking time, blurred vision and weakness among others.

If you have been witnessing any of the signs then you should consult a doctor as curbing it earlier by treatment will reduce the chances of other related health complications. The best ways to prevent type 2 diabetes are: maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy and well-balanced diet and indulging in physical activity.

