Did you know too much hand sanitizer & handwashing can lead to Dermatitis? Expert shares prevention tips

Are you experiencing dryness, burning, redness or cracked skin? The same could be due to excessive usage of handwashing. Find out how to prevent it.

There are no double thoughts that usage of handwashing and usage of hand sanitizers have increased due to the rampant spread of Coronavirus aka COVID-19. Government, health organizations and even celebs have been stressing on how important it is to keep washing your hands with soaps to prevent infection. However, there is a side effect to it. Handwashing and the constant use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers may lead to severe skin conditions. Yes, you read it right! With excessive usage of soaps and sanitizers, many are experiencing dryness and skin conditions. Added household chores have only increased skin woes.

For the unversed, too much usage of hand sanitizer and washing can lead to severe hand dermatitis (severe dryness, burning, redness, and sometimes even cracked or bleeding skin). It is important to note that hand sanitizers are effective in killing germs and bacteria, however, excessive use of it can kill the good bacteria as well. If you are experiencing the same, then fret not. Dr. Rohit Batra, Dermatologist, DermaWorld Skin & Hair Clinic (Sir Ganga Ram Hospital) has shared his inputs on how one can prevent the same.

How to prevent dermatitis?

Dr. Batra said, "Dryness can be prevented by applying thick moisturizing creams after every wash. To prevent dermatitis use latex gloves while washing utensils and clothes it helps to protect your hands."

Which is the best hand sanitizer or hand wash?

He replied, "Antiseptic soaps should be used if one has touched some foreign stuff esp, after coming home or coming in contact with any person like a handshake. For daily hand wash of under home isolation, one can use moisturizing hand wash."

How safe is hand sanitizer?

He stated, "Yes, it is safe but always keeps in mind that hand sanitizers should be used only when washing is not feasible."

Which is the better hand washing or sanitizers?

Dr. Batra revealed, "Anyway, hand wash is far better than hand sanitizers but in some cases, if we are out somewhere and there is no facility to wash your hands then we can use alcohol-based sanitizers because they are more effective to kill viruses/ germs and hence should be promoted for better cleansing."

