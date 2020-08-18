Diet and workout plan for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent look revealed by her Nutritionist

Kareena Kapoor Khan followed a healthy diet and workout plan for her recent magazine shoot. Read on to know all the details if you too want to get in shape.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, recently shot for a magazine at home. And it goes without saying that the Angrezi Medium looks stunning in the shirt. If you too were smitten with her recent pictures, then take a look at how she achieved the look with a healthy diet and routine as shared by her nutritionist, Rujuta Diwekar.

That’s right, Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity-nutritionist who also happens to be the one behind Bebo’s size zero figure recently took to her Instagram to share the actress’s diet plan for the magazine cover. She wrote, “The good news is that you don’t have to deprive yourself of good food to look good. Sustainable diets keep you sexy and sane.”

Here’s the diet and workout plan Kareena Kapoor followed to achieve the stunning look for the shoot.

Diet Plan

1. The Good Newz actress began her day by eating Soaked almond and banana around 9-10 in the morning followed by a workout routine.

2. The second meal comprised of dahi (yoghurt) rice with papad, or chapati with paneer sabzi and dal around noon.

3. She used to eat a small bowl of papaya or a handful of peanuts, or a piece of cheese or some makhana between 2 and 3 in the afternoon.

4. The fourth meal included a mango milkshake, or bowl of litchi, or some chivda around 5-6 in the evening.

5. She used to have her dinner around 8, which usually comprised of veg pulao with raita or pudina roti with boondi raita, or dal rice with sabzi.

6. Her bedtime drink included Haldi milk with a little nutmeg. Nutmeg is an excellent source of fibre, which is good for someone trying to lose weight.

7. In case you feel hungry in between, you can munch on some fresh fruits, curd with raisins or cashews, lemon sherbet, coconut water with black salt and asafoetida (hing).

Workout Plan

Day 1 – 20 minutes of the treadmill with prime focus on the speed.

Day 2 – Yoga routine.

Day 3 – Rest day.

Day 4 – Strength training at home.

Day 5 – 40 minutes of the treadmill at a steady speed.

Day 6 – Restorative yoga postures or core workout.

Day 7 – Rest day.

The diet plan reassures us that eating a balanced diet and a constant workout regime with sufficient rest days is what you need to maintain a healthy weight.

Note: Seek advice from a qualified medical practitioner before putting to use any tips mentioned in the article.

