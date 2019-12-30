Diet Tips for 2020: THESE simple tip will make you more fit and active

The year 2019 has almost come to an end and now it's time to set health goals for 2020. Read below to find out some diet tips that'll help you achieve your goals in the year 2020.

The year 2019 has come to an end, with 1 day left until 2020 to begin, all of us are all set to welcome the new year with zeal and spunk. When we take a look at 2019, all of us have tried to become more fit than before, have followed a healthy diet, exercised more, and controlled our eating junk food habits. And now when 2020 is almost around the corner, we are here to help you with the 2020 diet.

Let's try and follow a healthy diet in 2020. Eat clean, stay fit and improve your lifestyle- since all these things have a great impact on her health. So for all you fitness enthusiasts out there, here are some diet tips that you must follow in 2020.

These diet tips will surely make you more fit and active. These simple suggestions will help you eat healthier in 2020.

Eat more proteins:

Try and prioritise protein in 2020. Protein is a key building block for skin, hair and bones, and it also helps maintain muscle mass, which helps keep metabolism running at full speed. Consider including a portion of protein with every meal you eat. Eating protein also keeps you full for longer, which means you end up eating less than usual.

Focus on fibre:

Not only protein, but the fibre is again a must in your diet. It's packed in nutrient-rich foods, like fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes, and gives you a feeling of fullness without adding any calories. A quick and easy way to boost your fibre intake is to incorporate two fruits and vegetables into your day as snacks.

Drink as much water as you can:

Drinking water is equally important, and it not only eliminates toxins from the body, but also prevents symptoms of dehydration, including fatigue and dizziness. Start by drinking a minimum of 8 glasses of water and make it a goal to drink 10 glasses slowly.

Avoid food triggers:

Dieting is not for faint-hearted. If you want to become fit, then follow the policy of "out of sight, out of mind" when it comes to your favourite dishes. It means purchasing tempting foods at the supermarket or avoiding restaurants where you are tempted to overdo it.

Include soup or salad to your meals:

Enjoying a cup of soup before a meal fills you up and helps you consume fewer calories for the entire meal, according to research. Salads offer similar benefits and are loaded with beneficial plant nutrients. Just don't overdo it with dressing, nuts or fried meats.

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More