Diet Tips: Avoid eating THESE things before you hit the gym

Eating right before your workout is very important and the wrong food items can make it very difficult to do justice to your body when you're in the gym.

A pre-workout meal or snack is essential for our body because it gives our body the fuel and energy that it needs to keep going. Our body needs fuel and energy to work hard and sweat it out but it's essential to pick the right pre-workout snack or meal and consume it at the right time to ensure that it doesn't harm your body or health in any manner. Not eating and working out on an empty stomach is not a good idea either because it will only leave you feeling low on energy when you hit the gym. But more importantly, you need to know that the little snack you consume before you hit the gym might be the one thing that's not right for your body and in order to know that you need to know what food items to avoid when you're picking your pre-workout meal just like you carefully pick your post-workout meal items. Here are the food items that you should avoid eating before your workout.

1. Dairy Products

Consuming dairy right before you hit the gym might not be the best idea because dairy often tends to be heavy and can make people feel lethargic or acidic because it's heavy on your digestive system.

2. Sugary Drinks

Fizzy drinks like soda or any energy drink or even smoothies can be harmful when you're hitting the gym. These beverages are full of sugar and only provide temporary energy that will eventually burn out.

3. High-fat foods

Fat is difficult to burn and turn into energy and fuel a workout which means that consuming high-fat foods items right before you hit the gym will lead to a loss of energy and make you feel tired and lethargic.

4. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are healthy but they're also full of fibers. High-fiber foods can often lead to bloating and make you feel full which can make it very difficult to work out and burn fat.

5. Fast Food

Fast foods are full of carbs and sugar and fat which makes you feel full and does not give you the adequate energy your body needs to burn in the gym.

6. Spicy Food

Having something spicy can often cause heartburn or even cause a digestive problem and put you in trouble while you try to shed those kilos. It can even put you in pain and make it very difficult to work out.

Credits :pinkvilla

