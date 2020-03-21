Diet Tips: Here's how you can maintain a plant based diet while doing an intense workout

Doing intense workout can be followed with a healthy plant-based diet plan. So, check out the ways of maintaining a plant-based diet while performing different workout styles like running or weightlifting.

It has always been questioned if we can maintain a plant-based diet while doing a workout. And the answer is yes. You can maintain a plant-based diet while working out which will benefit you. Plant-based foods are highly nutritious and a rich source of protein which are also super beneficial for our muscle growth. If you love to do circuit training, running for long-distance and weightlifting, then it does not always require a rich animal-based diet plan. A plant-based diet can also provide you with an equal amount of carbohydrate and protein to keep you healthy. So, these are the ways of maintaining a plant-based diet while doing an intense workout. Check them out below.

Check out how you can maintain a plant-based diet while doing an intense workout.

Circuit training

Circuit training is performed in intervals with a little rest. It also works in muscles fr which you need to keep your energy levels up to prevent muscle loss. It is recommended to have carbohydrates before doing this workout.

Foods to have before circuit training:

Whole-grains.

Fresh fruits.

Potato.

Dried fruits with no added sugar.

Foods to have after circuit training:

Legume-based veggies.

Salads with dark leafy greens, beans and seeds.

Any smoothie with fruits, plant-based milk and seeds.

Long-distance running

For long-distance running a fully nutritious diet plan is highly important to stay healthy. So, once again, carbohydrate is the key to maintain a healthy body while running for long-distance.

Food to have before running:

Whole-grain toast with banana.

Fruits.

Sweet potatoes.

Beets.

Foods to have after running

Salads with dark leafy greens, beans, nuts.

A meal with brown rice with veggies and beans.

Smoothie with leafy greens, seeds and fruits.

Weightlifting

It has often been misguided about weight lifting and maintaining a plant-based diet together. It is said that people cannot get enough protein in this diet plan. But plant-based protein is highly beneficial for muscle health. Legumes, nuts and seeds are fully packed with protein.

Foods to have before weightlifting:

Whole-grain toast with nut butter.

Smoothie with leafy veggies, high-carb fruits (banana, orange, grapefruits, apples), nuts.

Whole-grain oatmeal with dried fruits and nut butter.

Foods to have after weightlifting:

Tofu.

Hummus and raw vegetables.

A smoothie with dark leafy greens, high-carb fruits and nuts.

