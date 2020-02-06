Diet Tips: THIS is how you can add citrus fruits in your diet

Not everyone likes the flavour of citrus fruits but they're an essential part of our diet and have numerous nutritional benefits but if you don't fancy the taste you can add them to your diet in an interesting manner.

Citrus fruits are an important part of our diet. They are rich in vitamin C and are essential for our body and health. They also have other nutritional benefits which makes them essential for our health. They're known to aid your skin in fighting cold and also accelerates healing. They're rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients and minerals that are vital to our health. Staying healthy means watching our diet and eating healthy because we are what we eat and eating right can work wonders for our body. These fruits have a tangy and citrus flavour which means that it's great for our tastebuds as well. We do after all love squeezing lemon on some of our food items to add more flavour to them. Most people consume citrus fruits in the form on a glass of juice to begin their day but there are numerous other interesting ways to add citrus fruits to your diet without any hassle.

Here are some tips on adding citrus fruits to your diet.

1. Who doesn't like a delicious smoothie? We've tried a berry smoothie and chocolate smoothies but have you ever thought of trying a citrus smoothie? An orange smoothie can taste equally amazing and pamper your tastebuds if you make it right. Add some ice cream to your smoothie for more flavour.

2. Most of us don't fancy a boring salad for a meal but we do enjoy a regular salad along with our desi meal. You can always add citrus fruit to your salad along with the cucumbers, tomatoes, radish, carrots and onions. If you don't like that, then you can always squeeze some lemon juice on the salad for added flavour and nutritional benefits.

3. If nothing else you can always add a glass of lemon juice or lime juice to your diet. A glass of lime juice once a day can be full of nutritional benefits but if not that then you can start by drinking detox water. Put a few pieces of citrus fruit in water and keep sipping on it throughout the day.

4. You can also start your day with a cup of lemon tea or squeeze a few drops of lemon juice in your regular herbal tea to get your daily dose of vitamin C.

