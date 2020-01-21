Diet Tips: THESE are the side effects of a low carbs diet

Weight loss is essential to all of us but it's important to ensure that our weight loss regime does not impact our body and health in a negative manner and a low-carb diet is known to have side effects that can take your health for a toss.

Carbohydrates are essential for our body but cutting excess carbs from our diet is known to be healthy. Over the years, reducing carb consumption has known to have a positive impact on our health as well as our bodies. A low-carb diet is known to aid weight loss as well as fat loss but it's important to be careful with this diet. It's never a good idea to completely cut out carbs from your diet or keep your carb consumption extremely low because it can have a negative impact on your body. The increasingly popular low-carb diet has it's side effects because our body needs some healthy carbs to keep going and when we cut those out from our diet, it can impact our health and our body. We all follow the numerous diet trends that are emerging but it's important to understand that our diet the best diet for our health is one that is balanced and helps us manage our health as well as our fitness and weight loss regime and achieve our fitness goals. Avoid any dieting mistakes that can take a toll on your body and health.

Here are some side effects of a low-carb diet.

1. Healthy carbs are the main source of fuel and energy for our bodies and when we cut them out of our diet our body has nothing to burn to generate fuel and energy. This may make you feel tired and fatigued and weak. It can also make you feel light-headed and give you a headache and that's the biggest sign that your carbohydrate intake is too low.

2. Healthy fiber-filled carbs are an essential part of our diet as it aids our digestive system and keeps it healthy but when we go on a low-carb diet we tend to cut these fiber-filled carbs from our diet which means that our digestive systems gets disturbed and this can mess up our bowel movements and cause constipation because our digestive system requires carbs in the form of fiber to remain healthy.

3. Carbohydrates are an essential nutrients for our body because they are filling and help keep your energy levels up and make us feel full but when we cut these from our diet it can make us feel hungrier and hunger pangs often lead to binge eating or overeating which impacts our weight loss regime.

4. A low-carb diet leaves you hungry and a hungry person is more irritable and prone to mood swings. It can lead to anxiety and mood swings and we all know about how people get when they're hangry! This is why it's important to be careful with your low-carb diet.

5. Insulin helps regulate our blood sugar levels but having a low carbohydrate intake and a high fat intake can mess up the way your body responds to insulin and that can impact our body and health and lead to a chronic health condition like diabetes which is often followed by the health risk of developing numerous other chronic health conditions.

