Dietary tips to boost liver health

Liver is a critical organ in our body. It has countless indispensable roles to play. Being “the detox organ” of our body, it helps in removing toxins & bad oestrogens from the blood. Several fats and vitamins are broken down and absorbed by the liver through its bile. Other vitamins, minerals, and glycogen reserves are stored in the liver, says, Megha Agarwal, a Clinical Nutritionist. The increasing prevalence of chronic liver disease has been noted in recent times. The most common causes of liver diseases are:

A diet too high in carbohydrates, especially refined carbohydrates

Alcohol intake

Hepatitis

Drug abuse There can be many symptoms of an unhappy liver which vary from person to person. They may manifest as poor digestion, bloating, nausea, especially after heavy meals, coated tongue, constipation, headaches and many other symptoms. Thus, it is crucial to safeguard our liver health. An individual's diet and lifestyle play an instrumental role in maintaining health. Following practices can help you maintain a healthy liver: 1. Maintain a healthy body weight One of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy liver is to maintain a healthy weight. According to studies, losing body weight can help to decrease fat in the liver.

2. Limit your carb intake & include protein in every meal Excess calories can be converted to fat and deposited in the liver. Limit carbs to only 3-4 servings in a day. 3. Avoid the use of artificial sweeteners, refined flours & sugar These products cause the liver to overwork & can often disturb the healthy microbiome composition of the gut.

4. Fiber is must Eat a variety of vegetables with all main meals. Include 2-3 servings of whole grains in your diet. Fiber is very important for a healthy gut, and thus, a healthy liver. 5. Look out for healthy sources of fat Omega 3 fatty acids reduce lipid accumulation and have anti-inflammatory properties. Walnuts, A2 cow ghee, flaxseeds, chia seeds, fatty fish are some of the vegetarian sources of omega 3s. Upto 25-40 g of healthful fats can be included in a healthy individual’s daily diet. Eliminate all sources of unhealthy fats from your diet. These may include fast foods products containing margarine, palm oil, vanaspati oil; commercial bakery goods, and sweets.