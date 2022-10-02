Dietary tips to boost liver health
Liver is a critical organ in our body. It has countless indispensable roles to play.
Liver is a critical organ in our body. It has countless indispensable roles to play. Being “the detox organ” of our body, it helps in removing toxins & bad oestrogens from the blood. Several fats and vitamins are broken down and absorbed by the liver through its bile. Other vitamins, minerals, and glycogen reserves are stored in the liver, says, Megha Agarwal, a Clinical Nutritionist.
The increasing prevalence of chronic liver disease has been noted in recent times. The most common causes of liver diseases are:
- A diet too high in carbohydrates, especially refined carbohydrates
- Alcohol intake
- Hepatitis
- Drug abuse
There can be many symptoms of an unhappy liver which vary from person to person. They may manifest as poor digestion, bloating, nausea, especially after heavy meals, coated tongue, constipation, headaches and many other symptoms.
Thus, it is crucial to safeguard our liver health. An individual's diet and lifestyle play an instrumental role in maintaining health. Following practices can help you maintain a healthy liver:
1. Maintain a healthy body weight
One of the most effective ways to maintain a healthy liver is to maintain a healthy weight. According to studies, losing body weight can help to decrease fat in the liver.
2. Limit your carb intake & include protein in every meal
Excess calories can be converted to fat and deposited in the liver. Limit carbs to only 3-4 servings in a day.
3. Avoid the use of artificial sweeteners, refined flours & sugar
These products cause the liver to overwork & can often disturb the healthy microbiome composition of the gut.
4. Fiber is must
Eat a variety of vegetables with all main meals. Include 2-3 servings of whole grains in your diet. Fiber is very important for a healthy gut, and thus, a healthy liver.
5. Look out for healthy sources of fat
Omega 3 fatty acids reduce lipid accumulation and have anti-inflammatory properties. Walnuts, A2 cow ghee, flaxseeds, chia seeds, fatty fish are some of the vegetarian sources of omega 3s. Upto 25-40 g of healthful fats can be included in a healthy individual’s daily diet. Eliminate all sources of unhealthy fats from your diet. These may include fast foods products containing margarine, palm oil, vanaspati oil; commercial bakery goods, and sweets.
6. Superfoods to incorporate in your diet:
Leafy greens
The chlorophyll in them neutralizes heavy metals, increases bile flow, and removes waste products from the body.
Beets
Beetroot are rich in antioxidants and vitamins like folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C, as well as fiber. They improve enzymatic activity and stimulate bile flow.
Cruciferous vegetables
Glucosinolates (sulfur-containing compounds) are abundant in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, mustard greens, and cabbage. The specific enzymatic reactions triggered by these substances assist in detoxifying the blood of carcinogens and heavy metals.
Vitamin C rich foods like lemon, amla. It facilitates liver detoxification, reduces inflammation, and improves energy levels.
While these practices may seem to be small lifestyle changes, these can definitely add healthier years to your liver and your life.
Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 2, 2022