Dietician explains the benefits of eating dadima's Gond Laddu post pregnancy

Our Dadima or our grandmothers have been taking care of us since our childhood. And believe it not they know the secret ingredients and magical recipes to cure any problem that you have which even medicines fail to do. With love and wisdom, Indian grandmothers whip up some amazing recipes and know the best hacks of life to make our lives easier. Post-pregnancy requires a lot of care and attention. Since the mother goes through physical and mental changes, it reflects on their health quickly. Her body is weak, and her immune system is not so healthy post the delivery of the bay. Hence this sensitive time requires some easy and quick-fix foods that can stimulate her energy and helps the mother to recover during this postnatal phase.

All about Gond Laddus

Dry fruits and Gond Laddus have been a household favorite for Indians for ages. These tasty, little sweet balls add a great nutritional value to a new mother’s health. Our grandmother has always loved the benefits of gond laddus and for all the right reasons.

So, Dietitian Garima Goyal has studied the science of food to reveal the benefits of Dadima’s recipe of dry fruit and gond laddu post pregnancy.

1. Provides calories to the mother

The mother has already gone through a lot and now she is breastfeeding her baby constantly. It is natural for her to get tired and become dizzy easily. Hence she needs to eat energy-providing foods. And gond laddus are the perfect solution for that. Made with dry fruits, raisins, sugar, ghee, or clarified butter these laddus are high on energy and rejuvenate the body of the new moms.

2. Relieves pain

New moms are always having back pain, neck pain, joint pains, and overall body aches. Due to the new responsibilities and taking care of a tiny human being, mothers get hardly any time to do any exercise or physical activity to release these pains. But gond laddus reduces joint pains and muscle pains to a great extent because of its nutritional values. The calcium and iron present in these laddus are quite effective to get rid of body aches for new moms.

3. Boosts immunity

New moms or nursing mothers need to have a strong immunity to have a healthy body and to protect their babies from any infections or diseases. A good source of fiber and fat, gond laddus helps to boost immunity for the mother post delivery. It is great to keep the mother safe from any cough and cold or any other seasonal flu.

4. Aids in digestion

The bowel system goes through a disruption after the delivery of a baby. But gond laddus are helpful in treating digestion issues. Also, if a new mother is suffering from constipation, consuming gond laddus can help with that problem too.

5. Builds stamina and strength

Whole wheat, nuts, and other nutritious ingredients are used while making gond laddus which help the mothers to recover quickly after delivery. These laddus act great as stamina-building food and help to gain muscle strength as well.

Gond laddus are a perfect snack to munch on post delivery and their awesome benefits make it even more delicious.

