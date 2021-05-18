Dietician Gauri Anand shares stress busting foods and tips to follow for a better mental health

Stress has become part of our lives inevitably as we are in the middle of the pandemic, fighting the second wave and struggling to manage our daily lives. In such trying times, dietician, Gauri Anand shares a list of healthy foods to include in your diet plan along with some helpful tips.

Stress: We all go through it but how we handle it can make all the difference. Taking too much stress is a bad sign so stress management is definitely a strong tool for wellness. There are several ways to combat stress, and one of them is what you eat. What you feed your body is what you also feed your mind.

The food you eat determines not only your physical health but your mental health as well. There has been enough research done to support the fact that what we eat has a direct effect on our mood. Believe it or not, there are certain foods that will enhance your mood if they are a part of your regular diet while there are others that will leave you feeling irritated and low on energy after a period of consumption.

Certain foods that you should try to include in your diet are as shared by dietician Gauri Anand are:

Foods that boost serotonin

These type of foods are high in tryptophan which helps in the production of serotonin like kiwi, bananas, sour cherries, pineapple, tomatoes, plum, salmon, Turkey, fish, chicken, eggs (don’t leave the yolk), milk, cottage cheese, soy products, beans, nuts and spinach.

Food that includes Omega 3

These include fish and other seafood items, walnuts, kidney beans, flaxseeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, soybean oil and yoghurt are beneficial.

Foods with selenium

Brazil nuts, whole wheat bread, tuna, chicken, pork, beef are highly beneficial for building strength and releasing stress hormones.

Sources of folate - Vitamin B-9

These include beans lentils, asparagus, leafy greens beets, citrus fruits like oranges, lemon, grapefruits, brussels sprouts, and broccoli.

Spinach

This green leafy vegetable is rich in stress-busting magnesium. People with low magnesium levels are more prone to have elevated C-reactive protein levels and researches have shown that people with high CRP levels are more stressed and are at a greater risk for depression. Since magnesium gets flushed out of the body when you're stressed, it's important to get enough of it.

Food that you should avoid:

Sugar - while they give a temporary initial rush, they eventually make you irritable, anxious and low.

Alcohol - While you enjoy your drink, your brain is busy producing hormones associated with anxiety and stress. Alcohol also reduces the serotonin in our body. Tip - Enjoy a glass of red wine but only occasionally.

Caffeine - They do have their cognitive perks but overdose can result in troubled sleep, irritability, jumpy and can have withdrawal effects. Tip - Substitute some cups of caffeine with lemon water or green tea.

Additionally, you can follow these tips for better mental health:

Eat at regular intervals.

Don’t skip meals.

Don’t avoid an entire nutritional group from your diet.

Stay hydrated.

Get regular exercise.

Fix your sleeping pattern.

