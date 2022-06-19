Dietician recommends the ideal diet for teenage boys going through puberty

Puberty brings a series of emotional, hormonal and physical changes in kids. To deal with such a range of changes, a healthy and balanced diet full of nutrients and minerals is essential, says Dietician Vidhi Chawla. She adds that a proper diet will help the kids with their growth, stay healthy, and also improve their focus at school and in their daily schedule.

Whole grains

Whole grains are fibre-rich which is essential to maintaining a healthy digestive system and bowel movements. Grains include wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley and whole-wheat bread, pasta or crackers. Pseudocereal grains like quinoa and buckwheat include magnesium, zinc, iron and protein that help you feel full for a longer period and contain antioxidants as well. Pseudocereal is also high in fibre and can easily be incorporated into your diet.

Dairy products

Dairy products like milk, yoghurt, cheese, butter and cottage cheese are rich in calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A and D. Dairy products help strengthen the bone and make them healthy. Calcium is essential for strong bone and protein makes up to 50% of bone volume. Essentially, besides drinking milk, you can easily incorporate it in other ways like hot cereal or oatmeal for breakfast, milkshakes and smoothies. For lactose-intolerant people, you can easily opt for soy, almond or coconut milk which are easily accessible in the market today.

Protein

Poultry like eggs, chicken and turkey, fish and seafood like prawns are rich sources of protein. Protein is essential for the repair of cells and for generating new ones. Protein is essential for regulating hormones, precisely during the transformation and development of cells during puberty. Protein also helps in building lean muscles. Egg whites are high in protein and low in calories. You can also opt for lentils and beans to add protein to your diet. Red lentils work as a natural exfoliator to help get rid of dead skin cells, restore glow and add smoothness to your skin which teenagers also struggle with.

Fruits and Vegetables

Colourful fruits and vegetables provide various minerals and vitamins to the body. Green and leafy vegetables are rich in iron, calcium and fibre, while coloured vegetables like bell papers and tomatoes are rich in antioxidants. Carrot sticks and radish can easily be served as salads. A glass of fruit juice or a served as fruit salad will provide you with fibre and antioxidants. Fruits also help in reducing the chances of getting chronic diseases in the future.

