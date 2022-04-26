Dietician reveals easy hacks on how to lose weight even without exercising

As the heat of the summer rises, after the long winter spell, we can finally get out of our quilts and jackets and bask in the sunlight. Winters tend to dip our metabolism as a mechanism to keep us warm and shield us from the harsh weather. Now we can finally shed those extra kilos now in summer that we are trying so hard to get rid of.

Although exercising can help a great deal in your weight loss journey, should you be averse to working out or not be able to do it due to a hectic schedule, here are ways to focus on fat loss using diet control. Here are some tips to lose weight easily this summer by Dietitian Natasha Mohan.

Water to the Rescue

It is very essential to stay hydrated in summers as we perspire a lot and end up losing out on a lot of water. As it is necessary to carry out important bodily functions, you must remember to keep sipping on water from time to time. This hack helps you feel full, in turn making you likely to binge less. If drinking plain water gets too boring for you, you can also have summer hydrating drinks like aam panna, coconut water, jaljeera and lemonade to quench your pang of thirst with flavour.

Say Hello To Seasonal Fruits and Veggies

Rich in antioxidants and fibres to promote weight loss, you must make room for vegetables and fruits like muskmelon, cantaloupe, watermelon, and plenty of gourd vegetables. Your go-to low-calorie snack during summers can be freshly cut cucumbers as well.

Go Natural!

Consuming liquid calories can increase your calorie intake and make you gain weight. To stop this, you need to eliminate alcohol, soda, sweetened tea, or coffee from your diet. You can go for more natural options like fresh fruit juices without increasing your calorie intake.

Include Probiotics in your Diet

Don’t forget to fill your diet with natural probiotics like curd and kimchi. These foods are good for the gut, light and easy to digest as well. Curd helps in keeping your body cool and is a good source of vitamin D, protein, and calcium.

Have a Light Dinner

You can keep your dinner light by incorporating foods like soups, stews, salads and grilled goods, because our metabolism decreases as the day progresses, making it difficult to digest heavy foods in late evenings. Poor digestion hampers our metabolism and takes a toll on it. Hence, healthy digestion is a key factor to keep in mind for losing weight.

Say NO to Deep Fried Food

Opting for steamed, grilled, and roasted food and avoiding fried and oily food help a great deal with weight loss. As fried and oily food are difficult to digest, they are also packed with excess calories and get stored as fats, making you gain weight.

The best way to go when it comes to becoming healthy, especially for those who are a bit lazy and lack motivation, is to make small changes that you stick with over the long haul.

Also Read: Healthy recipes to cooling summer treats for kids