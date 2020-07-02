Dietician VS Nutritionist: What's the difference?

How much you should eat and how often is what professional help you determine. But should you consult a dietician or a nutritionist? Here are all the differences you need to know.

What you eat has a huge impact on your health. The right diet can help keep your blood sugar in check, control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. To find yourself the best meal plan, you need to consult a professional. But should you consult a dietician or a nutritionist?

Many people use the terms “Dietician” and “Nutritionist” interchangeably, but they are different. They both evaluate the health of their clients and advise them on which foods to eat. Both are experts in food and diet. They are closely related but are not the same. These two professions are very different in terms of education, qualifications and roles. There are numerous differences between the two you should be aware of if you are looking to consult a professional.

Here are the differences between a nutritionist and a dietician.

Dietician

A dietician is an expert with a thorough knowledge of diet and its effects on health. They are trained professionals who promote nutritional well-being and treat medical conditions through medical nutrition therapy. A dietician requires a degree and qualify an exam to become a registered professional.

Nutritionists

They focus on promoting healthy eating habits and a balanced lifestyle. Anyone who can offer nutritional advice on a professional basis can be called a nutritionist. For becoming a nutritionist, you need to have a certification form Clinical Nutrition Certification (CNC) board.

The differences

The main difference between a nutritionist and dietician is that a dietician is someone who advises you on the kind of food that you should eat if you suffer from a disease, whereas, nutritionists advice individuals the quantity and type of foods that help a person stay healthy. The former might help a cancer patient figure out what they should and shouldn’t be eating, whereas the latter focuses on improving the overall performance of a person.

Share your comment ×