Dietitian Garima Goyal shares tips on the dos and don’ts of detoxification to remove toxins effectively

Toxins are highly harmful for our body as they cause free radical damage. So, we should improve our food habits and lifestyle to detoxify our body regularly. So, Dietitian Garima Goyal talks about the dos and don’ts of detoxification.

Detoxification is needed to remove all the toxins from your body to keep yourself safe from the free radical damage. So, regular detoxification is highly important for our body. And as we regularly consume fried and processed foods, soft drinks, alcohol, it creates many health issues in us like indigestion, acidity, nausea, vomiting, etc.

So, we should know the right process of detoxification to remove the harmful toxins from our body. Hence, dietitian Garima Goyal shares the dos and don’ts of detoxification. Take a look!

Dos and don’ts of detoxification:

DOs

Drink plenty of water

Consuming an excessive amount of sodium (found in fried foods) and alcohol can lead to dehydration in the body. Therefore, one must increase their water intake to keep the body hydrated and flush out the toxins from vital organs.

Indulge in physical activities

Get the digestive juices flowing by indulging in physical activities that demand exertion. Exercise helps to increase blood flow towards muscles and the digestive tract, which would alleviate heartburn, stomach cramps, etc.

Have some herbal tea

Consuming herbal tea is the easiest way to cleanse the system. Loaded with anti-oxidants, herbal tea tends to soothe your tummy and speed up digestion.

Load up fibre-rich foods

Dietary fibre boosts digestive health by keeping bowel movements regular. Thus, eating fibre can help to manage diarrhoea, prevent constipation, and control bloating.

DONT's

Avoid snacking

Do not start munching just because food is around. Avoid eating unhealthy snacks and sugar-laden foods as much as possible by keeping the treats out of sight.

Limit liquid calories

Do not rely on soda, alcohol, or any other high calorie-beverage drink to ease digestive issues. The significant amount of sugar present in these drinks can contribute to empty calories and more hunger pangs.

Do not deprive your sleep

Sleep deprivation influences the levels of ghrelin and leptin, hormones responsible for digestion and appetite regulation in the body. Therefore, aim to get at least 6 hours of sleep after eating a heavy meal.

Do not skip meals

While skipping meals may seem like a good option, eating right is more beneficial to get the digestive system back on track.

Also Read: Here’s why a strict yoga routine is highly essential for overall wellbeing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×