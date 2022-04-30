Dietitian reveals vegetables that you can eat for muscle building

From sportspeople to celebrities to the young lads and gals these days; everyone focuses on muscles. Muscle strengthens the bones, tendons and ligaments. This strengthening can help prevent tendon sprains, tears, and broken bones. Special muscle training is undertaken by athletes and sportspeople to minimize the risk of prevalent bone and muscle injuries. Now, besides gym training and regular working of muscles, our food plays an equally important role.

Enough protein requirements must be fulfilled if muscle building is on the mind besides regular gym training. Dietitian Akanksha J Sharda who is a Diet Consultant to a Pro Kabaddi Team recommends certain vegetables that possess nutrients for muscle and strength-boosting properties.

Beetroots

Several studies indicate beetroot consumption facilitates and improves athletic performance. Athletics have experienced an increase in blood flow towards the muscles with the consumption of beetroot juice. Baked beets also have significant results for athletes and runners as beets are rich in nitrates. Nitrate is a natural chemical capable of increasing endurance and lowering blood pressure.

Spinach

This green leafy vegetable has it all! Spinach is an excellent source of magnesium; magnesium is essential for carb metabolism, muscle development and energy production. Besides magnesium, spinach has iron in abundance! So, why not choose spinach!

Mushrooms

There are different types of mushrooms available and one such variety is the top-notch source of vitamin D. According to the researchers, Vitamin D plays a crucial role in muscle building. Even vitamin D supplements are associated with muscle strengthening. One cup of mushroom is equivalent to thrice of the daily allowance of Vitamin D. There are various varieties of mushrooms as well that have a good amount of vitamin D.

The aforementioned three vegetables are very good for you if you are focusing on your muscles. Nevertheless, these veggies are good as they have abundant nutrients required for your body. However, don’t limit yourself to only three veggies for a daily dose of nutrition to build muscles. There are other vegetables also that have vitamins and minerals good for muscles as well as overall human health. These include

Soybeans- Soybean must be a part of your meal platter if muscle building is the top priority. Peppers- Peppers- Green, Yellow and Red; are all our rich sources of vitamin C. They help burn the fat and convert carbs into fuel.

Sweet Potatoes – Athletes prefer sweet potatoes also as they burn slowly and provide energy for a longer period of time. It has fibre also, which again has its own set of benefits.