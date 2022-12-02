Different Body Shapes of Women - What Type Is Yours?

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, so be it any body shape, you are beautiful. Having said that, it's quite a bewildering fact that there are 12 different types of body shapes, and that's what makes each of us unique. It is not just exciting, but also essential to know about the different body shapes of women and determine what's yours so that you can choose your outfits accordingly. Curious enough to know more? Read this to know all about women's body shapes. Different Body Shapes of Women Explained

1. Straight Body Shape

This is also known as a rectangle body shape and is characterized by equal waist, hip, and bust measurements. Metaphorically, a straight body shape is also known as a banana body. People with straight body shapes are often tall and lean and lack curves. The best clothes for straight body shapes are tube dresses, wrap dresses, and empire-line dresses. You can glam up your look by wearing a belt as it can make you look a little curvy. People with this body shape should avoid wearing clothes that highlight their waist. Also, refrain from wearing clothes that make your body look out of shape. 2. Spoon Body Shape

One of the different female body shapes is a spoon body shape. You have a spoon body shape if your hips are larger than your bust, and/or the rest of your body. People with this body type often have a well-defined waist and tend to accumulate excess fat on their upper thighs, hips, and upper arms. The best clothes for spoon body shape are those that accentuate your waistline and create a balanced look. A-line dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses, and short dresses look great on people with this body shape. You should avoid wearing loose clothes, or anything with heavy embroidery on the bottom of the tops. Baggy jeans or something with too many pockets on the hips won't look so good when dressing in a spoon body shape. 3. Pear Body Shape

This is also known as a triangle-shaped body and is characterized by broad hips and a tiny bust. People with a pear body shape most often have slim arms and a defined waist. People with triangle-shaped bodies can go for boat-neck tops and dresses with statement sleeves. Pair your outfit with beautiful accessories and bracelets to add an appealing charm to your appearance. Avoid wearing tight skirts, shorts, and balloon dresses. 4. Oval-shaped Body

In the list of different body shapes of women, an oval body shape is a pretty common one. People with oval-shaped bodies have a larger bust than the rest of their bodies along with narrow hips, flat buttocks, and slender legs. The midsection will look full, and women with an oval body shape usually accumulate fat in the stomach before anywhere else. They have a less-defined waist, so to get a gorgeous overall look, you can wear wrap clothes, square neck shirts, tunic tops, belted dresses, and flared skirts. Avoid wearing loose-fitted clothes, baggy clothes, skin-tight T-shirts, cardigans, heavy boots, and turtlenecks. 5. Hourglass Body Shape

One of the most desired body shapes is an hourglass one. It looks the most balanced of all, and if you have this body shape, then it means your hips and bust measurements are equal in size, and you have a waist that is well-defined and narrower than your bust and hips. You most probably have slightly round shoulders that align perfectly with your buttocks. This body shape is also characterized by perfectly proportionate legs and upper body. All in all, everything is balanced in this body shape. If you have an hourglass figure, you can flaunt your curves by wearing wrap-around tops, well-fitted dresses, pencil skirts, flowy dresses, and high heels. Avoid wearing loose and shapeless tops and dresses. 6. Apple Body Shape

Apple body shape is the exact opposite of a triangle body shape. You have this body shape if your waist is not defined, you have round shoulders, lean legs, and small hips, and your upper body is a bit heavier than your lower body. People with an apple-shaped body tend to gain more weight on their upper body than on the lower. Want to know what looks best with an apple-shaped body? You can go for A-line dresses, V-neck tops, jackets, and flared bottoms. It is recommended to not wear very tight-fitting, and shapeless clothes. 7. Top Hourglass Body Shape

This body shape closely resembles an hourglass one, the only difference is that you have a larger bust area than your hips. When choosing the right outfit for the top hourglass body shape, you have various options to choose from. You can opt for V-necks, well-tailored shirts, blazers, and skirts. Avoid baggy clothes, boxy shirts, boat necks, and wide-striped trousers. 8. Athletic Body Shape

As the name suggests, if you have this body type it means that you are muscular, lack curves, and have less body fat. People with athletic body shapes have the same shoulder and hip measurements, and their waist is narrower than their shoulders and hips. You can wear wrap-around dresses, off-shoulder tops, and tube tops, and pair them with long earrings to glam up your look. Steer clear of baggy jackets, halter necks, gaudy accessories, and boxy shirts. 9. Diamond Body Shape

Want to know more about the different body shapes of women? The next one on our list is the beautiful diamond body shape. If you have this body shape, it means your hips are broader than your shoulders, and you have a narrow bust. You also may have a round midriff, a wider waist, and slender arms. The key to dressing well with a diamond-shaped body is to create a striking balance with your bust. You can go for belted dresses, flowy dresses, pants and skirts, strapless tops, high heels, and wedges. Avoid big prints, gaudy accessories, vertical patterns, and heavy boots. 10. Lollipop Body Shape

This is a body shape characterized by broad shoulders, narrow hips, round bosom, slim waist, and hips. People with this body shape have hips slimmer than the rest of their body and look great in maxi dresses. You can elevate your look and look drop-dead gorgeous by wearing dresses that make your shoulders and hips look broad. Go for off-shoulders, wrap dresses, pencil skirts, flowy dresses, peplum tips, tapered pants, wedges, and high heels. Avoid wearing loose-fitted skirts, long skirts, bell-bottoms, bolero jackets, and empire dresses. 11. Skinny Body Type

Having this body type means your pelvis and shoulder are perfectly aligned, you have slender arms and legs, your buttocks are flat, and your jawline is defined. People with skinny body types usually don't gain weight easily, and even if they do, they tend to shed pounds quickly. People with this body shape can go for balloon skirts, balloon pants, dresses that are light in color, floral tunics, low-waist jeans, crop tops, high-neck tops, pencil skirts, and peplum tops. For footwear, you can opt for platform heels or pencil heels and complete your look with a beautiful earring. Steer clear of dresses that are skin-tight, chunky bangles, loose-fitted dresses, clothes with big prints, and block heels. 12. Inverted Triangle Body Shape

This body shape is defined by broad shoulders, slender legs, small hips, and a less-defined waist. The upper body of people with inverted triangle-shaped bodies is voluminous, so they should go for peplum tops, A-line dresses, satin dresses, long dresses, bell-bottoms, low-waist jeans, and chunky shoes. Avoid wearing clothes that are shapeless, pencil skirts, tapered trousers, baggy clothes, and spaghetti straps. Conclusion It doesn't matter what body shape you have, you are beautiful. There are so many different body shapes of women, but there is no such thing as a "perfect" one. Flaunt your beautiful body with dresses that suit you, and wear a pretty smile on your face, because it's the most beautiful thing you can always wear.

ALSO READ: Style your Shape | How to style yourself according to your body shape